The owner of a vacant house on West Garza Street has agreed to tear the structure down within 90 days.
City Planner Janice Pokrant, who is currently serving as the city’s dangerous building official, reviewed the building with members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission during their May 28 meeting.
Pokrant told the building standards commissioners this is the first time they were reviewing the property at 908 W. Garza St., and she said she would go over with them former City Public Works Director Craig Cook’s report on the property.
She said the two structures on the property – a small house and a metal garage – met four of the five criteria to be deemed substandard.
“I talked to Mr. Gabriel Rangel, the owner, who is on the phone with us tonight, and he has demolished the front porch and the garage on the property. All of the material that was demolished has been removed from the site as well, and so I think that Mr. Rangel would like to address the commission about the main structure,” Pokrant told the commissioners.
She added if commissioners were to visit the property today, they would find the remaining building on the lot secured and the dilapidated front porch of the small house, a shed and a garage removed.
Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez then invited Rangel to address the commission.
“I’ve been doing the demolition on the property myself, and I would like to ask if you could give me more time to do it. That’s all I’m asking right now,” Rangel said.
“Mr. Rangel, are you going to demolish the entire building, or . . .?,” Commissioner Hector Canales asked.
“I’ve already demolished the porch and the garage,” Rangel replied, adding he needed more time because he is doing all the work himself.
“I don’t know how much time you guys would permit me to do it,” he added.
Canales asked Pokrant if the building remaining on the property was secure.
“It is secured. The windows are intact,” she replied.
Pokrant asked Rangel if he had put new windows in, and he replied that he had, adding he had also made sure the building’s front door was secure.
Pokrant also pointed out Rangel had put up a chain link fence around the perimeter of the property.
Canales again asked Rangel how much additional time he felt he needed to demolish the building left on the property.
“Ninety days, I guess,” Rangel replied.
“I’m good with that. You’re taking the initiative to demolish what I would call the most dangerous structures (on the property). Let’s make sure we secure the front section, and my motion would be to secure within 30 days and demolish within 60 days thereafter,” Canales said.
Valdez gave the second, and the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the motion.
