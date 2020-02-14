Rotary Club of Del Rio celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11, with a luncheon and celebratory gathering catered by the Del Rio High School Career and Technical Education Culinary Arts students, under the direction of instructor and chef Adan Cortez.
The celebration was held at noon at the Firehouse Art Gallery, 120 East Garfield St., instead of the club’s regular monthly meeting.
Attendees enjoyed a three-course meal, starting with a cucumber and tomato salad with optional feta cheese. A main course of fettuccine followed the salad, while a heart-chocolate decorated brownie rounded up the meal. Everything was made from scratch by the culinary arts students.
Club members were accompanied by their spouses or significant others.
The meal was accompanied by live music provided by Del Rio musician Juan Nañez, who delighted the audience with his instrumental performance. At one point the music prompted one of the attendees, Abner Martinez, to take the microphone and improvise a karaoke showcasing his skillful singing.
A new member joined the club, as Isidro Valdez was pinned by Rotary Club of Del Rio President Angela Prather.
Culinary Arts Instructor Adan Cortez thanked club members and directors for all the support they’ve provided to the Philip Mahl Memorial Kitchen through the years, and reminded everyone that the club donated last year $2,000, which were used to buy new linens and steak knives among other amenities for the culinary arts students.
Club members drew for door prizes, including boxes of chocolates for the lucky ones to enjoy and everyone had a great time.
