Okay, Texans. You get to help choose nominees for president, the U.S. Senate, in either Democratic or Republican primary elections – but not both.
The actual primary election day is March 3, but early voting started Tuesday, Feb. 18 and lasts through Friday, Feb. 28.
In Texas, there is no prior registration by party. You signify which party you favor by voting in their primary election. Independents are free to vote in either party’s primary, or wait until the general election in November.
If you vote in one party’s primary March 3, or in early voting, you are limited to voting in likely May 26 runoffs in only that party. If you do not vote in the first primary, you are free to vote in either major party’s runoff election.
And in the general election, you can vote for whomever you want, regardless of which primary you participated in.
The Libertarian Party will choose its nominees for the Nov. 3 election in their convention, April 16-19, in McAllen. (For convention details, and how to become a delegate, seeconventioninfo@lptexas.org.)
The Democratic primary contests for president and the U.S. Senate are significantly more crowded than the Republican primary, because the incumbents in both those offices – Donald Trump and John Cornyn are Republicans, who are expected to win easily.
In the Democratic primary for president, there are 17 candidates on the ballot, compared to seven for the Republicans. For senate, Democrats have 12 candidates; Republicans have five.
In the Democratic senate primary, it’s doubtful anyone will get a majority. That would bring a runoff between the top two, on May 26.
In the Democratic presidential primary, the percentages for each candidate will be reported. No candidate is likely to win a majority. But unlike the senate primaries, there will be no runoff.
The 149 delegates assigned to the 31 state senate districts will be divided from two to 10 delegates per district, based on their turnouts for Democrats in the 2016 presidential race and 2018 governor’s race.
Candidates need at least 15 percent in a district to qualify for delegates, and 15 percent statewide to qualify for at-large delegates.
If after the primary elections no candidate has the 1,991 pledged delegates necessary to win the nomination outright, the winner will be chosen at the Democratic National Convention this summer – July 13-16 – in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Republican convention is Aug. 24-27, in Charlotte, NC.
Here alphabetically are the candidates for president and senate:
(The seven who dropped out too late to be struck from the ballot are marked with an asterisk*.)
Democrats for president:
Michael Bennet*
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker*
Pete Buttigieg
Julián Castro*
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
John K. Delaney*
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick*
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Robby Wells
Marianne Williamson*
Andrew Yang*
Republicans for president:
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Democrats for U.S. Senate:
Chris Bell
Michael Cooper
Amanda K. Edwards
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Annie “Mama” Garcia
Victor Hugo Harris
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Sema Hernandez
D. R. Hunter
Adrian Ocegueda
Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez
Royce West
Republican candidates for U.S. Senate:
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
John Cornyn (Incumbent)
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
# # #.
Sanders passes Biden, Warren in Texas poll ... U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders doubled his 12 percent support in October to 24 percent in the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, while Joe Biden went from 23 in October to 22 in February.
The field has changed somewhat since October. Beto O’Rourke, who got 14 percent then, wasn’t included in the latest poll.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, spending way more on ads in Super Tuesday states than probably all other candidates combined, was added, and got 10 percent.
Here are candidates’ numbers, with February percentages first, and October’s in parentheses:
• Bernie Sanders – 24 (12)
• Joe Biden – 22 (23)
• Elizabeth Warren – 15 (18)
• Michael Bloomberg – 10 (NA)
• Pete Buttigeig – 7 (6)
• Andrew Yang – 6 (4)
• Amy Klobuchar – 3 (2)
• Tom Steyer – 3 (NA)
• Tulsi Gabbard – 2 (2)
A slight majority of Texans – 52 percent – said they would not vote for Trump. But in head-to-head competition with each of the Democratic candidates, Trump beat them all by single digits.
McNeely is the dean of the Texas Capitol press corps. Contact McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com or 512/458-2963.
