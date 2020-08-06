Lake Amistad area business owners met Thursday to express anger and frustration over the continued weekend closure of the Amistad National Recreation Area.
The meeting, which drew about 50 business owners, fishermen and fisherwomen, their families and members of the media, met in a large metal building on the grounds of the Devil’s River Beer Barn on Highway 90. Kevin Q. Kyzer, Devil’s River Beer Barn general manager, hosted the meeting.
“We’re trying to get the lake opened back up. Get the lake, get the golf course opened back up, get people outside. I think it’d help out a lot,” Kyzer said as he welcomed the group.
The meeting paused briefly until Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. arrived.
“We want to put our heads together and figure out some way to get this lake opened back up, because (the closure) is killing the economy in Del Rio and Val Verde County,” Kyzer said.
“This being open five days a week isn’t cutting it. We lose 50 to 60 percent of our weekly revenue due to the fact that people can’t come to the lake on the weekends, and I’m sure there’s people losing more than that,” he added.
Several other business owners and managers echoed Kyzer’s concerns.
One woman, Kellee Pratt, asked why large parties and other events are still being allowed at several large private event venues off Highway 90.
“There’s a venue down the street from here that’s packed every weekend, and I know they’ve had COVID positives coming from weddings and quinceañeras. They have pictures on their web site of people standing close together, hugging each other, no masks, but we can’t get on our boat with our kids, people in our same household, on the weekends,” Pratt said.
Pratt said her sister, Desiree Chapman, owns Lorina’s Cantina, a popular lake area tavern and eatery, and a set of adjacent cabins, Casitas De La Cantina.
“My sister’s bar has been closed for six months, and her only income has been the cabins, and now that they’ve shut down the lake, she has no cabins being rented. How is she supposed to pay her taxes? Del Rio and Val Verde County are going to lose a lot of money because a lot of these people are just going to go out of business,” Pratt said.
“It’s crippling the whole economy, the whole economy of Val Verde County. It’s affecting everybody, so we’ve got to figure out something,” Kyzer agreed.
Several other persons attending the meeting wondered aloud why Amistad National Recreation Area park rangers were not more visible in areas of the park where the public was more likely to gather.
Owens, when he arrived at the meeting, was peppered with a barrage of questions and confirmed it was his belief that “parties” and similar large gatherings are the true culprits in the local spread of COVID-19.
“What I’ve seen out there (at the lake) hasn’t been a problem but I wasn’t out there on the July 4 weekend, so I don’t know, and that’s what everybody keeps coming back to: ‘On July 4th it was terrible,’ but I wasn’t out there,” Owens said.
Owens did add that he believed Chris Ryan, the Amistad National Recreation Area superintendent, who did not attend the meeting, “is doing the best he can do.”
“But if you ask my opinion, I think we open the boat docks back up, at a bare minimum, and put some signs up,” Owens said.
The county judge agreed issuing citations to a few of the most egregious offenders would let the public know that park administrators are serious about enforcing social distancing measures.
“The word’s going to get out,” Owens said.
“We need these ramps opened up. In four weeks, I’m off 77 percent on counter sales. That accumulates to $20,000. I have lost $20,000 in sales in four weeks. I can’t survive down there ... I need some help, and everybody in this room needs help,” said Bink Giles, owner of Two Guys Marine.
The business owners asked Owens if he could send a letter supporting the reopening of the national park on weekends, and Owens said he would propose the measure to county commissioners court during a special meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.