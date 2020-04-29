Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Tuesday he will change the county’s disaster declaration to mirror business re-opening strategies outlined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott issued the strategy Monday in a paper titled “The Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” which was posted on his web site, and is available for public download using the following link, https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf
Owens said Tuesday he will change Val Verde County’s declaration of disaster for public health emergency, which was previously set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 5.
“Our declaration will change, and it will change and go into effect at midnight Thursday, basically when his (the governor’s) takes over,” Owens said Tuesday morning while he was out in south Del Rio surveying damage from Monday’s storm.
One of the biggest changes, Owens said, will be that masks or face coverings will no longer be mandatory, though Owens said he will continue to encourage all Val Verde County residents to wear them.
“We’re going to ask people to keep wearing them, but it’s just going to be a suggestion. I hope people will continue to wear them,” Owens said.
Owens said he and city staffers, including City Planner Janice Pokrant, are looking at the occupancy rates for businesses throughout the city to determine the number of occupants that will be allowed inside under the governor’s plan.
“I’m particularly looking at the big H-E-B and Walmart. The governor went to 25% occupancy, so we’re going to have to figure out what that number is,” Owens said.
That number will be different for every business, including restaurants, Owens said, and this number will include employees inside the building.
“It’s going to be a little bit more confusing because every company is going to have to figure out how many employees they have in the building and that number will be part of the 25% of total occupancy,” the county judge said.
He added he was “a little bit disappointed” that Abbott changed the requirements for masks and face coverings.
“You look at what everybody’s saying, and what they’re saying is that this is more than likely going to hurt us. I’ve been losing sleep and I will continue to lose sleep as to people being affected in my community, but now it’s even more painful because there’s not really anything I can do to protect the citizens of Val Verde County. The governor’s taken that out of my hands, out of the mayor and city council’s hands, out of commissioners court’s hands,” Owens said.
“But he’s going to be the one who has to live with this if this thing spikes, and I hope to God he’s right, and it doesn’t go anywhere,” he added.
He said he believes continuing to wear the masks is a good idea and encourages everyone to keep wearing them.
“It’s one of those deals, though. He’s our governor, and we’re going to follow what he says, and if we can write something to help our citizens more, we’ll do that,” Owens said.
