County commissioners have sent workers and equipment to assist county fire department and Texas Forest Service firefighters battling a wildfire in northern Val Verde County.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Wednesday the county was first notified of the fire Sunday.
Owens on Monday said the fire had already charred 1,500 acres, but with the fire’s speed, driven by the wind, it could double within hours. As of Wednesday, the blaze had already charred 10,000 acres in Val Verde and Crockett counties.
He said the fire is located in the very northern part of Val Verde County and in southern Crockett County.
At the time, he said Rowland Garza, Val Verde County emergency management coordinator, had told him the fire was sited about 30 to 40 miles south of Interstate 10.
On Wednesday, Owens said County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton traveled to the site of the fire soon after it broke out, and noted firefighters with the Val Verde County Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Forest Service have been working to extinguish to blaze for several days.
“This morning, Wednesday, I asked all of the other commissioners to send their bulldozers and water trucks, and they were all on their way out there, late this morning,” Owens said.
He said those fighting the fire have expressed concern about the humidity and the wind.
“They were worried about if we had 20 or 30 mile an hour winds, what that was going to do to it, and all of the precincts are out there now,” the judge said.
As of noon Wednesday, the fire had already engulfed several structures, Owens said.
“In this area where the fire is at, some of the larger ranches have been cut up into 100-acre or smaller tracts, it’s already consumed some little hunting cabins and some trailers. I think we’ve lost six at this point,” Owens said.
“The main concern this morning was that there was a natural gas station out there, and they were trying to make sure that didn’t go up in flames, so they did some back burning Tuesday and cut some fire breaks, so if it does get close, they have a better way to stop it,” Owens said.
The judge added the Del Rio Fire Department also has assisted the county in sending personnel and fire trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.