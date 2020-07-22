The Department of Defense deployed a group of health care professional to Val Verde Regional Medical Center, to support the local response amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, the hospital announced Tuesday in social media.
“VVRMC is very grateful to the Department of Defense. The DOD deployed a group of health care professionals as part of their COVID-19 response mission,” the medical center announced.
The team includes a Navy Rapid Rural Response Team, which is comprised of one critical care doctor, five critical care nurses, and one respiratory therapist plus two members from the Medical Task Force.
“Today VVRMC had a very special visit form Major General Dire, the Army North Surgeon. He visited the hospital to meet the hospital leadership and the Navy Rural Rapid Response Team to gain an understanding of the COVID-19 response mission. He was very impressed with how well the hospital staff and military members were working together,” the hospital announced.
The Navy Response Team is comprised of Critical Care Doctor/Pulmonologist Commander Sean McKay, stationed at Bethesda; Critical Care Nurse Lt. Commander Sarah Jagger, stationed at Ft. Belvoir; Critical Care Nurse Lt. Commander Patrick Ebili, stationed at Ft. Belvoir; Critical Care Nurse Ensign Ryan Peare, stationed at Bethesda; Critical Care Nurse Lt. Chad Hagedorn, stationed at Bethesda; Critical Care Nurse Ensign Daniel Parker, stationed at Camp Lejeune Hospital; Respiratory Therapist Corpsman Dorlemae Aguirre, stationed at Ft. Belvoir.
The Army Medical Task Force is comprised of Army Lt. Col. Edward Bayouth from Task Force 51 serving as the Task Force Liaison, and Army Cap. Stephanie Corsaro, from the 62nd Medical Brigade serving as the Task Force-Medical Clinical Operations Liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.