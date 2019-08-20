Several new raw water pumps and a new monitoring system are among the upgrades planned for the city’s water treatment plant.
“Right now, we’re going out for bids for about half a million dollars for two raw water pumps at the west springs, one raw water pump at the east springs, two reused pumps here and two secondary feed pumps for the plant,” Greg Velazquez, city water treatment plant manager, said Wednesday.
Velazquez said he hopes the bid awards will be approved by the Del Rio City Council in September.
The water treatment plant processes water from the west and east springs, part of the San Felipe Springs system, which supplies all of the drinking water for Del Rio, parts of Val Verde County and Laughlin Air Force Base. The plant itself was constructed following a devastating flood of the San Felipe Creek in August 1998, which left the city and its residents without drinkable water for weeks.
Velazquez said the two 150-horsepower 3,200-gallon-per-minute pumps will be installed at the west spring raw water pump station, which is sited on the grounds of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
“Those pumps pump the water out of the west spring and bring it to the (water treatment) plant,” Velazquez said.
He noted there are a total of three pumps at the west spring, one that pumps 6,000-gallons-per-minute and two that pump 3,200-gallons-per-minute. At the east spring, he said, the city has three 250-horsepower pumps and is going out for bids for another 250-horsepower pump as a backup. The east spring is also on the city golf course property.
Several years ago, the city encountered a situation in which several pumps failed at both springs, leaving it scrambling to continue water production. Since then, the city has initiated a pump replacement protocol.
“What we’re doing is being proactive. We have a maintenance program, and the idea is that you check these pumps, you check for vibrations, you check and see if they are still on the curve of what they were designed for. You pull them out, check the balls, check the bearings, check the impellers,” Velazquez said.
He said the primary problem encountered pumping water from the springs is sand.
“That’s why we went with 4/16 stainless steel instead of brass impellers because the abrasives on them were just so high that it was eating up the impellers,” he said.
Velazquez said the city’s maintenance program calls on the raw water pumps to be replaced every three to five years.
“That’s all due to the abrasives, the sand,” Velazquez said.
At the east spring, the city is planning to buy a 4,800-gallon-per minute pump, also to bring raw water from the spring to the water treatment plant.
Velazquez said the city is also planning to go out for bids on a supervised control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.
“It ties everything in through a network, and that network processes all the ladder logics and the programming and shows it to you on a monitor,” Velazquez said.
He said the current hardware for the program was placed in 1998, when the water treatment plant was constructed following a massive flood of the San Felipe Creek basin.
“What we’ve done is upgrade the software license, just as you do with the operating system or virus protection on your home computer, because different versions come out,” Velazquez said.
“The software’s there, but the hardware is obsolete. You’re talking about a 1998 version versus a 2019 or 2020 version. Technology has evolved. It would be best for the city to go with this upgrade,” he said.
He said $1 million has been budgeted to upgrade the system.
Velazquez said the system monitors the entire operations of the water treatment plant.
“Everything is automatic. You can see the status of the raw water pumps, on and off. It keeps turbidity levels within their parameters. It keeps filtration flux within its parameters. Pressures within their parameters. It gives alarms for failures or transitions. It’s letting you know what the plant is doing,” Velazquez said.
The system also monitors the city’s off-site water reservoirs at the Bedell Avenue, Grissom Drive and Agarita Drive water storage tanks.
Velazquez said he hopes requests for proposals for the SCADA hardware will be out by the end of September.
Earlier this year, Velazquez said, the city completed re-coating and painting the inside and outside of the Bedell Avenue water storage tanks.
The city also repainted the outside of the Grissom Drive water storage tank on the east side of the city.
Finally, Velazquez said, he and his staff are planning on upgrading a series of valves at the water treatment plant.
“We are planning to go with a single-action actuator. The current actuators we have are what you call rack-and-pinion. It’s a bigger valve,” Velazquez said.
He said the single-action actuator is new technology.
“They’re going to save us money, and we’re also going to save in maintenance,” he said.
To repair the new valves will require the replacement of only one moving part.
“On the ones we have, the rack-and-pinion, it takes O-rings, pistons, shaft, springs, everything. That’s old technology,” Velazquez said.
