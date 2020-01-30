The City of Del Rio Council voted unanimously to authorize the expenditure of hotel occupancy tax revenues to the Del Rio Military Affairs Association, Inc. for the upcoming Fiesta of Flight.
The council approved Tuesday night over $40,000 for advertising, administrative cost for facilitating the convention and items for the event.
“Our plan is that there should not be a hotel room empty that weekend. That is the goal,” Maj. Zachary Miller, Laughlin Air Force Base 47th Flying Training Wing Open House Director, said.
Prior to voting, Councilwoman at Large Diana Salgado had a few questions regarding the usage of the funds.
“The money they’re asking for, does it meet all the criteria for the HOT funds? I just want to make sure that all the 40-some thousand are going to be used for items that meet the criteria,” Salgado said.
Many of the participants of the air show are coming from out of town, and will be staying in hotels, which qualified for funds, according to the military affairs organization.
“The application didn’t have all the information that it needed,” District ll Councilman Jim DeReus said.
The application did not clarify which of the nine criteria it met in order to receive the funds, according to DeReus.
DeReus said he understands the funds would be primarily used for advertising, after speaking with Laughlin Air Force Base 47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs Community and Media Relations Section Chief Joel Langton.
“We appreciate this, because the people here that come to Del Rio look forward to all that, but we want to make sure we stay within the guidelines,” Councilwoman Diana Salgado said.
The air show is going to be the biggest event in town, due in part to the Thunderbirds not making an appearance in Del Rio since 2008, Air Show Director Zachary Miller said.
Many of the acts and people are coming from across the state and across the nation. The event will help put Del Rio on the map, Miller said.
“This (the funds) will go toward making this a whole weekend event for Del Rio,” Miller said.
People are looking forward to the air show and it’s something different the community can enjoy, Councilwoman Liz Elizalde Calderon said.
