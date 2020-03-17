Water is gold.

When it concerns coronavirus, Trump tries to shrug it off saying/telling us not to panic, and that it will be over by summer. There, the know-it-all has spoken, and Vice President Pence said it’s just a few cases and we are on top of the situation, and we are throwing a million bucks at it. Plus, Congress has just passed a coronavirus bill for $8 billion and stay-calm Trump couldn’t find a pen fast enough to sign it.
But the local Republican columnist, like his idol Trump, wrote recently that all we need to do is wash our hands, because the coronavirus is blown out of proportion.
Sure, and that’s why Congress, Democrats and Republicans, shelled out $8 billion and Trump was quick to sign it. And Mitt Romney is still the Lone Ranger Senate Republican, answering a reporter’s question about why Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson’s committee is issuing a subpoena for Hunter Biden’s Burisma and Ukraine records. “It sounds political,” Romney said, an honest Republican senator.
And a Republican appointed federal judge has just recently accused Attorney General Bill Barr of concealing the real facts of the Robert Mueller report with distortions and misleading statements. This judge worked in Bush Senior’s White House, and young Bush appointed him to the federal bench.
The judge, Reggie Walton, is demanding a private showing of Barr’s unredacted Mueller report because the court so seriously questions if Attorney General Barr “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse in favor of President Trump.”
Barr, who is supposedly the U.S. attorney for the people, turns out to be Trump’s personal mouthpiece fixing things for the boss.
Do you doubt that Barr fixed the Mueller report? The federal judge who was appointed to the bench by Bush, does not. In fact, Judge Reggie Walton said that he could not trust assertions made by a Justice Department under Barr.
Holy cow!
It sounds like Trump’s White House is a Cosa Nostra type nest of lying liars.
Trump pooh-poohs the coronavirus as just a strong flu, and no need to panic.
Well, people are not panicking, but there are already are plenty of calls to the Center for Disease Control asking if the virus is found in food, and beer drinkers have quit drinking Corona beer in New York.
Trump is shades of Woodrow Wilson in 1918 trying to distract the country with the good economy during the Spanish flu which was devastating.
Whether coronavirus is an epidemic or not, it is unfortunate, and even fatal for too many.
But the local Republican columnist, like his president, sounds damn lackadaisical about it.
Bible thumpers say everything comes from God. I doubt it.
And something else about Trump right now, for all his bluster and bravado about continuing with his rallies, he doesn’t have any scheduled. Hmm, could it be he is chicken to go out? Or is it that he knows the fear of the coronavirus will keep the people home, and there he be, a crazy president with no audience.
In the recent CPAC meeting for conservative, an attendee was found to have been infected with the virus called COVID-19, the worst kind.
Vice President Pence and Trump were both there, shaking hands and a-hugging like it was going out of style.
I’ll bet they won’t be doing that anymore for a while, at least not until summer, when medical-science professor Trump says the virus will be gone.
The way I hear it, the virus started out in China, some three/four weeks ago, and is now in 172 countries. Man, God may not work in mysterious ways, but he sure works fast. Did the Chinese eat some apples they shouldn’t have?
Anyway, I hope the virus will miss Buzzard, since we lay in a low. As in a hole.
Locally, we have plenty of water right now, but two on the council, and one on the commissioners court think the county and the city should work on a water conservation plan. But five on the council and four on the county court hesitate to commit themselves to such a project. And my two cents worth says they are afraid to incur the wrath of landowners who think of the water aquifers beneath their feet not as life-saving water, but as gold which keeps them in greenbacks.
To try and take that kind of gold away from anyone, I imagine would be not like taking candy from a baby, but like trying to take a bone from a mangy canine.
I believe the two on the council and the one on the commissioners court are correct to keep the possibility of droughts in mind.
Water is gold.
