The upcoming second annual Red, White and Blue 5K is getting livelier, with the appearance of local personalities while inviting others to join in on the fun.
Two local personalities, Peter Ojeda from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores, have signed up and will be making an appearance at the upcoming event.
Ojeda and Flores are joining the effort and invite the community to help raise money for a worthy cause.
“This community always comes together in a big way when it’s time to raise money for a worthy cause, and this event is no different,” Ojeda said.
Both personalities had a few names in mind they want to extend an invitation to.
“I’d like to invite city of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, Col. Lee Gentile (Laughlin Air Force Base), Chief Raul Ortiz (U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector), Chris Ryan of the National Park Service and Del Rio law enforcement,” Flores said.
Ojeda chose to extend his invitation to Jack Johnson from Amistad National Recreational Area, Adam Fuentes from The Gym, Marcos Hernandez from Del Rio Police Department and Texas Community Bank Chief Executive Officer and President Sylvia Owens.
“I look forward to seeing everyone at the starting line ready for some friendly competition, while raising money for local scholarships,” Ojeda said.
Registration for the 5K is available online at delrionewsherald.com, or by visiting the Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald, located on 1301 Veterans Blvd. and 2205 North Bedell Ave. respectively.
Del Rioans will also have an opportunity to sign up today during the Keep the Pint night at Mesquite Creek Outfitters, from 7-10 p.m.
The first 100 children, ages 12 and under, to register will receive free entry and the first 100 adults to register will receive a commemorative shirt.
Funds raised from the event will go toward scholarships and help graduating seniors within the area pursue a higher education. Last year, approximately 170 people signed up and helped raise enough funds for 12 scholarships.
