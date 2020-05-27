Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility
May 14
Daniel Villarreal
Murder, parole violation
Del Rio Police Department
May 16
Luis Angel De Leon
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Theft
Unlawful carrying weapons
Failure to identify/fugitive
Failure to identify
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 17
Romero Jaime Reyes
Violation of annual registration by offender
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Raul Soto, Jr.
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
May 21
Jose Herrera
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram less than 4 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams
Del Rio Police Department
May 24
Javier Salas Perez
Continuous violence against family
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 25
Bryan Salazar
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Devoisier S. Wiley
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 26
Ruby. A Patino
Intoxication assault with vehicle causes severe bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
