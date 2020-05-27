Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility

May 14

Daniel Villarreal

Murder, parole violation

Del Rio Police Department

May 16

Luis Angel De Leon

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Theft

Unlawful carrying weapons

Failure to identify/fugitive

Failure to identify

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

Romero Jaime Reyes

Violation of annual registration by offender

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Raul Soto, Jr.

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

May 21

Jose Herrera

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram less than 4 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams

Del Rio Police Department

May 24

Javier Salas Perez

Continuous violence against family

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 25

Bryan Salazar

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Devoisier S. Wiley

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 26

Ruby. A Patino

Intoxication assault with vehicle causes severe bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

