2019-2020 Brackett High School

Fifth Six Weeks Honor Roll

A Honor Roll

Samantha Britton

Aaron Diaz

Reagan Hay

Solana Molinar

Madian Palmeros

Emma Paxton

Mason Schwandner

Cadence Mann

Zoey McIntyre-Porter

Abraham Morales

Dominick Munoz

Ricardo Rangel

Tarin Smith

Diego Solis

Calista Terrazas

Michelle Villarreal

Braden Alexander

William Edwards

Atalia Garcia

Tristan Houston

Ellie Lewis

Breanna Quiroz

Fawn Schott

Alexia Talamantes

Asia Williams

Austin Britton

Brillanice Buitron

Victor Huerta

Desiree Mckaskle

Heaven Quezada

Benjamin Rawald

A/B Honor Roll

Levi Diosdado

Sophia Gutierrez

Carlos Martinez

Kevin McCafferty

Isaac Rosas

Donovan Abbott

Ryan Duncan

Bailee Fisher

Anelka Gonzalez

Alexander Link

Monsserrad Montelongo

Morgan Welch

Kayla Flores

Luis Guajardo

Delfino Guerrero

Joe Martinez

William Paxton

Giovanni Rodriguez

Shawn Sullivan

Conrado Talamantes

Laryssa Talamantes

Angelita Villarreal

Delray Chavez

Autumn Clementz

Zuehl Conoly

Mason Eckenrod

Logan Fisher

Matthew Gonzalez

Victoria Ibanez

Mileena Kwan Justice

Juan Lomas

Dalylah Lopez

Kassandra Mason

Nicole Mestas

Jared Pond

Lizette Rivas

Quentin Rodriguez

Samuel Rodriguez

Stetson Schuster

Brendan Sumner

Mauro Talamantes

Kenneth Wilson

2019-2020 Brackett Jr. High School

Fifth Six Weeks Honor Roll

A Honor Roll

Daniel Castillo

Kamron Creel

Miranda Guzman

Jorge Palmeros

Howard Roberson

Matthew Schwander

Abigail Malloy

Gentry Caldwell

Cassidy Fox

Anna Lewis

Caitlyn Mann

Nicholas Munoz

A/B Honor Roll

Jordan Balderas

Abigail Coffman

Trinity Denman

William Higgs

Benjamin Klein

Isaac Leos

David Lopez

Andrea Martinez

Diego Reyes-morales

Troy Sandoval

Peytin Sumpter

Angelina Waddell

Santos Buitron

Riley Cannon

Madeleine Ducharme

Tyson Hagan

Hannah Laub

Ceberiano Talamantes

Efrain Talamantes

Malachi Yoder

Cohen Bonner

Hayes Bonner

Julian Campos

Gamal Canavati

Ruby Castillo

Lina Falcon

Darren Garcia

Dominic Hidalgo

Cobey Laub

Lucinda Mancha

Mason Martinez

Luz Mendez

Gavin Neuman

Azalea Rodriguez

Sydney Rodriguez

Shameare Siler

Joshua Turner

Kevin Uresti

Alexis Vergith

Makayla Vergith

Jerrell Williams

