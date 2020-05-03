2019-2020 Brackett High School
Fifth Six Weeks Honor Roll
A Honor Roll
Samantha Britton
Aaron Diaz
Reagan Hay
Solana Molinar
Madian Palmeros
Emma Paxton
Mason Schwandner
Cadence Mann
Zoey McIntyre-Porter
Abraham Morales
Dominick Munoz
Ricardo Rangel
Tarin Smith
Diego Solis
Calista Terrazas
Michelle Villarreal
Braden Alexander
William Edwards
Atalia Garcia
Tristan Houston
Ellie Lewis
Breanna Quiroz
Fawn Schott
Alexia Talamantes
Asia Williams
Austin Britton
Brillanice Buitron
Victor Huerta
Desiree Mckaskle
Heaven Quezada
Benjamin Rawald
A/B Honor Roll
Levi Diosdado
Sophia Gutierrez
Carlos Martinez
Kevin McCafferty
Isaac Rosas
Donovan Abbott
Ryan Duncan
Bailee Fisher
Anelka Gonzalez
Alexander Link
Monsserrad Montelongo
Morgan Welch
Kayla Flores
Luis Guajardo
Delfino Guerrero
Joe Martinez
William Paxton
Giovanni Rodriguez
Shawn Sullivan
Conrado Talamantes
Laryssa Talamantes
Angelita Villarreal
Delray Chavez
Autumn Clementz
Zuehl Conoly
Mason Eckenrod
Logan Fisher
Matthew Gonzalez
Victoria Ibanez
Mileena Kwan Justice
Juan Lomas
Dalylah Lopez
Kassandra Mason
Nicole Mestas
Jared Pond
Lizette Rivas
Quentin Rodriguez
Samuel Rodriguez
Stetson Schuster
Brendan Sumner
Mauro Talamantes
Kenneth Wilson
2019-2020 Brackett Jr. High School
Fifth Six Weeks Honor Roll
A Honor Roll
Daniel Castillo
Kamron Creel
Miranda Guzman
Jorge Palmeros
Howard Roberson
Matthew Schwander
Abigail Malloy
Gentry Caldwell
Cassidy Fox
Anna Lewis
Caitlyn Mann
Nicholas Munoz
A/B Honor Roll
Jordan Balderas
Abigail Coffman
Trinity Denman
William Higgs
Benjamin Klein
Isaac Leos
David Lopez
Andrea Martinez
Diego Reyes-morales
Troy Sandoval
Peytin Sumpter
Angelina Waddell
Santos Buitron
Riley Cannon
Madeleine Ducharme
Tyson Hagan
Hannah Laub
Ceberiano Talamantes
Efrain Talamantes
Malachi Yoder
Cohen Bonner
Hayes Bonner
Julian Campos
Gamal Canavati
Ruby Castillo
Lina Falcon
Darren Garcia
Dominic Hidalgo
Cobey Laub
Lucinda Mancha
Mason Martinez
Luz Mendez
Gavin Neuman
Azalea Rodriguez
Sydney Rodriguez
Shameare Siler
Joshua Turner
Kevin Uresti
Alexis Vergith
Makayla Vergith
Jerrell Williams
