Many countries do not celebrate Thanksgiving, but it has been a great tradition in our country. Many times it is upon us and we hardly have time to catch our breath.
We hurriedly try to buy groceries and prepare the food or throw some clothes in a bag and jump in the car to go visit relatives.
Often in the turmoil we do not get time to sit down to really think about the things of life. Like farming or ranching some years are bountiful and other years are lean but they usually have enough to go on.
A good friend of mine has had a hard year, his wife was real sick and had to have surgery and she did not recover quickly. Later on he got sick and was in the hospital several times but in spite of those setbacks he was still able to be thankful or thank God.
Do we have food, a roof over our heads, health, job opportunities and the list goes on?
Many places in the world are in great turmoil and having great problems. Maybe that is even more reason for to give thanks for our country.
This Thanksgiving Day may it be a day of food, friends, family, relatives and relaxing but may it also be a day we can really thank God for His blessings upon us and our Country, (Psalm 75:1; 97:12, 107:1, 2, 15, 22, 43 and Colossians 3:16).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.