Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. said Monday his officers will keep the San Felipe Creek parks under closer watch.
Knoll in a telephone interview said although most Del Rioans are complying with a city ordinance closing the creek and the parks along its banks, “some people are trying to circumvent the system, and that’s not right or fair to everyone else.”
The city council closed the creek and parks to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Last week Knoll made a formal presentation about the work his officers have been doing. He made the presentation to the city council during its regular meeting.
“Our park patrol is continuing, especially in regards to the ordinances; that being the highlight of some of the things that we’re having to tackle. As we’ve said before, the creek area is a very broad place ... and it’s the gem of our community, so we know everybody loves to go out there,” Knoll began on Tuesday.
“We have had a tremendous response from the public as far as people being respectful of a lot of these changes that have happened. Unfortunately, I think some things had to happen to get everyone’s attention, to make them understand that this (COVID-19 crisis) is not a hoax, that it is something real, and that contact and activity with other people has its risks,” the police chief told the council.
Police officers tasked with patrolling the creek parks have marked a decline in the numbers of people they are contacting, Knoll said.
“All the reports that I’ve had up through this evening (Tuesday), have been positive, as far as anybody showing up out there who might be from out of town or visiting the area, that isn’t aware of what the current rules exactly are, those people have been extremely compliant,” Knoll said.
“We have one officer who made a total of five different contacts, and out of those five contacts, there was a citation issued for somebody who was outside the ordinance in terms of curfew. The last several violations that we have issued have all been curfew-based, from juveniles. Nobody in terms of not wanting to leave the park or anything like that,” Knoll added.
The chief said he has received some questions about the few citations issued.
“I like to counter that by saying the amount of compliance we’ve had, people doing the right thing, has caused us to not have to issue a lot of those citations,” he said.
“I want to thank the citizens who understand the seriousness and have gotten behind this effort. I do work closely with and keep in contact with Mr. (Chris) Ryan from the Amistad National Recreation Area, and it’s hard to say that we mirror each other, because I know that what we have in town does differ from the lake and surrounding area, but a lot of times the effects that go with one end up at the other,” he said.
He said he understands Ryan has received recent criticism over closing the national recreation area on weekends. Knoll also said he understands the economic impacts of the COVID crisis, noting his wife Kathy was laid off due to effects of the pandemic.
“We understand, and we buckled down. We know there’s nobody to blame for it, but it’s hard, and I feel for those tragedies and financial aches that people are feeling,” he said.
Knoll once again strongly rebuffed ideas that the pandemic was a hoax or political statement.
“I can promise you it’s real. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen the devastation. I know people who have gotten sick. I know people who have passed away,” Knoll said.
The chief said he has had four employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and said he believed it was “unavoidable” in their line of work.
“I just continue asking for the public’s support and us trying to keep things safe for them,” he added.
Later in the meeting, Knoll was asked whether he had received complaints about some Del Rioans using the park when police officers weren’t present to patrol the area, and he said he had not.
In Monday’s interview, Knoll said he and his officers since the council meeting “did an informal survey” of the creek parks early in the morning and late in the evening.
“Within two hours, the officers contacted 14 people there at the times before the officers normally would be patrolling,” Knoll said.
Knoll said he has initiated a “special services unit” as part of the department’s patrol division to handle recent increases in reckless driving and driving while intoxicated complaints. Members of that unit will also augment and expand existing patrols along the creek, he said.
“We have another part of that group on bikes, and they will be dealing with issues at parks. We have changed and augmented hours our hours of patrol there. We are going to be watching those areas all the time, and issuing more warnings, which will turn into citations,” the chief said.
