Jesse James Treviño is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 in the March 3 Democratic Party Primary Election.
If he receives the Democratic Party nomination, Treviño will be unopposed in the November General Election.
Treviño currently serves as the Precinct 1 Constable, a position he has held for the past 16 years.
Treviño was appointed to the office of Precinct 1 Constable by Val Verde County Commissioners Court in 2003 and was elected to the office the following year.
“The reason why I am seeking election to the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 seat is because, as the current constable of Precinct 1 in Val Verde County for the past 16 years, I am ready to continue in the political realm. Having grown up in a family of two generations of justices of the peace, I strongly feel that I can carry on the third generation of justice of the peace in this precinct,” Treviño said.
Treviño is a native of Del Rio and a 1991 graduate of Del Rio High School.
His grandfather, Felix R. Barrera Sr., served as Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 for 25 years, and Treviño’s uncle, Jim Bob Barrera Sr., served as Precinct 1 Constable for 18 years, then served as Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for 16 years.
Treviño is the son of Elizabeth Barrera Treviño and the late Dionicio “Nicho” Treviño. He and his wife, Erica Almaguer Treviño, have been married for 28 years. The couple has two children, Isabel Marie Treviño and Jesse James Treviño Jr. and daughter-in-law Aracely Chong Treviño. They also have a seven-month-old granddaughter, Cataleya Isabel Treviño.
Treviño began his law enforcement career with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office after he graduated from high school.
“I was a jailer, and I worked my way up in the ranks until I was promoted to lieutenant. I was with the sheriff’s office for eight years. I decided on a career in law enforcement because of my family, starting with my grandfather, and it was something I always wanted to do,” Treviño said.
Treviño then took a four-year break before being appointed as Precinct 1 Constable.
“My experience as the constable for this precinct has allowed me to work in and become knowledgeable about the court system. Having worked closely with retired Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Jim Bob Barrera Sr. during magistration inquests and court proceedings, I feel I have been prepared and strengthened for this challenge,” Treviño said.
“In the 24 years of law enforcement experience I have achieved, I have attended numerous continuing education courses for constables. I have also obtained jailer and peace officer licenses and have served as a reserve deputy for Val Verde County. I also hold a civil process proficiency certificate,” he added.
Treviño said his goals if elected are to continue serving the citizens of Precinct 1.
“I want to continue the open-door policies of my grandfather and my uncle, welcoming anyone into my office who needs to see me. I will uphold the tradition of loyalty, dedication and perseverance that my grandfather and uncle instilled in me as a young man,” Treviño said.
Treviño said his uncle, Barrera, trained him as a constable and also trained him in the work of a justice of the peace.
“If elected, I will be the judge that the people of Val Verde County and Precinct 1 need and can count on. As my campaign slogan states, ‘Same tradition, new generation.’ I believe I have the experience to fulfill the duties of the office of justice of the peace,” Treviño said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.