This week there will be trick or treating all over town on Thursday for Halloween. However, two days before that scary occasion will be the last Tuesday of the month which means Diabetes Wellness Support Group is meeting at the Val Verde County Library at 5 p.m.
We’re going to be doing some trick or treating there, too. The treats will be provided by Dr. Nancy Masterson as always at 5 p.m. The tricks? Physician Assistant Conice Boenicke has graciously agreed to be the guest educator for the support group on Tuesday. And he has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to diabetes.
I met Boenicke at his “Living with Diabetes” presentation for the Texas A&M AgLife “Do Well, Be Well” sessions back in 2014. Oh my goodness, that man put the nitty gritty of diabetes in perspective for me. I had no idea how serious the potential complications of diabetes could be.
As outlined on the Mayo Clinic’s website, those life-threatening complications put the fear of uncontrolled diabetes in me:
• Cardiovascular disease – increased risk for heart attack and stroke
• Nerve damage (neuropathy) – tiny sugary blood vessels cannot nourish nerves
• Kidney damage (nephropathy) – delicate filtering system goes haywire
• Eye damage (retinopathy) – increased risk for cataracts, glaucoma, blindness
• Foot damage – poor blood flow causes wounds to heal slowly or not at all
• Skin conditions – increased risk for bacterial and fungal infections
• Hearing impairment – more common in diabetics
• Depression – creates a vicious cycle for diabetes management
• Alzheimer’s disease – increased risk for dementia for those who don’t understand
That is truly a scary list. I know that when I came out of that session with Boenicke, I had a new goal – I don’t want to die from something that I could have prevented. Now that I think about it, I understand better now why Boenicke’s presentation was titled “Living with Diabetes.” Those complications in that list – they can be prevented if you just learn to manage and live with your diabetes. No tricks there – just the treat of life-saving knowledge.
So, trick or treat! Come and join the Diabetes Wellness Support Group at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Val Verde County Library. We’ll have some healthy food, learn some helpful information, and share our experiences with diabetes. There’s always a lively Q&A period – so bring your questions – and a friend! For more information, call Willie at (830) 734 2701.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.