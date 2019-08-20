This is what the pro-abortion proponent’s terminology sounds like when applied to college students:
What a revelation to see what the “former pregnancy formations” are up to in their college classrooms.
Virtually all the “blobs of tissue” have their laptops open.
The majority of the “mass of cells” seem more intent on texting, posting on social media, reading news-feeds, shopping online, or viewing streaming and trending videos.
Some “products of conception” are checking out all the popular dating websites, or at least that’s what they will tell the professors and researchers that they are doing, when in reality it is just feeding their “eye-candy” addiction. And speaking of additions, well let’s not, at least for now.
“A part of a former pregnant woman’s body” spent an entire class viewing videos, and as a side note, those videos had nothing whatsoever to do with the subject that the student was supposed to be studying.
It has been proven by recent research studies that “post conception materials” that are multitasking during class have less understanding and recall of what’s being discussed.
“Human tissue” who have a direct view of a multitasking “former pregnancy formation” score lower on a test compared with those “blobs of tissue” who do not have such a view.
The former “potential human beings” with the games on their laptops are also making it harder for the “mass of cells” sitting behind them to focus.
Numerous research studies have concluded that “products of conception” that are multitasking during class have less comprehension and recollection of what is being discussed in class.
As bright and intelligent as “post conception materials” are, they don’t know what it feels like to be completely focused on a text or fully absorbed in a classroom discussion.
Like so many “former pregnancy formations” in today’s overly electronically wired society, they are perpetually distracted, never fully present.
Almost all the “blobs of tissue”, have never been present in a classroom setting where they weren’t connected to the interminable, incessant internet.
