Steve Berg is seeking re-election to his third term as Constable, Precinct 3.
Berg was first elected to the office in 2012.
Berg enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Angleton High School in 1971, following a tradition of service instilled by his mother and father. His father also served in the Air Force.
“My parents always instilled in me that I needed to do something for the country, for the community, to try to give back where I could,” Berg said.
Berg worked in personnel and as an Air Force recruiter before joining the Air Force’s law enforcement arm, where he served the next 11-and-a-half years until his retirement at Laughlin Air Force Base in April 1993.
While on terminal leave from the Air Force, Berg attended the Del Rio Police Academy, graduating as the highest-ranked cadet in his class. After his graduation, he went to work for the Del Rio Police Department.
Berg said he joined the police department with the same sense of duty that led to his Air Force enlistment.
“I love this community, and I felt serving as a police officer was one way to give back to the community, by doing my small part to make it as safe as possible,” he said.
In the police department, Berg worked as a patrol officer, an auto theft detective, a traffic division supervisor and as a lieutenant in the department’s administration department.
Berg served with the DRPD for 18-and-a-half years and retired in 2011.
He said he decided to run for constable even before he retired from the police department.
“I watched the job that (the late) Shorty Turner and the other constables did, and I did some research. I was very impressed by what their duties are, what their authority is and their history,” Berg said.
“I saw an opportunity, not only to work with the courts and the judges, but I felt the taxpayers deserved a full-time constable, and that’s the platform I ran on, that I would not hold a full-time job outside the constable’s office, and I have been full-time,” he added.
As constable, Berg patrols school zones and residential areas.
“My sole goal is to be another piece of the protection that is provided to the citizens,” he said.
Berg also initiated a residential home watch program.
Homeowners going out of town can call Berg, let him know how long they will be gone, the cars at the home and any people allowed to be on the property. Berg said he checks on the residences as much as possible.
“The job doesn’t end at 5 o’clock. It’s not a Monday-through-Friday job. I will go out at nights and on weekends, and when I’m out, I also try to back up the sheriff’s office and the police department if they need help,” he said.
Berg said he also works to be efficient and professional in serving civil papers.
He has obtained training above and beyond that required for constables.
“The one thing I’m really proud of is that I’m the only constable in the history of Val Verde County to be selected for, attend and graduate from the Texas Constable Leadership College offered by the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas,” Berg said.
Berg also attended and graduated from a 40-hour court security specialist school, which he attended and completed before an abbreviated version of the training was required for law enforcement officers who work as court bailiffs, and has earned a state certificate in civil process proficiency.
“To qualify for that, you have to have three years experience, you have to have taken a 20-hour civil process course within the same year of taking the test, and you have to take a 100-question test on all aspects of civil process,” Berg said.
“I feel like the more training you have, the better you are able to serve the citizens, and the more training you have, the more you understand what you can and can’t do, so you can provide the most professional service possible, and to me, that’s very, very important,” Berg said.
Berg holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sul Ross State University, an associate of arts degree from Southwest Texas Junior College and an associate of science degree from the Community College of the Air Force.
“I hope the people of Precinct 3 will vote for me because they respect the job I’ve done. I said I would be a full-time constable, and I have been and am. . . Hopefully, they’ll recognize the efforts I’ve put forth, are satisfied with the job I’ve done and understand that I will continue to work hard to always get better at what I do. I think with more than 35 years experience in law enforcement, seven years as a constable, I feel that I have the experience and knowledge that should qualify me to continue with the job.
“It’s an honor, and I respectfully request that the people of Precinct 3 give me the honor again of serving them. Constables are the people’s police. We’re elected, not appointed, and I would like to continue to be your person in the constable’s office,” he said.
