The Montalvo House in Brackettville Texas is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit organization. The 133-year-old building is currently undergoing renovations, including plastering to the exterior walls, and plans for new porches.
Photos by Carolea Hassard, Special to the News-Herald
Restoration to the Montalvo House in Brackettville, Texas includes repairs to the foundation and interior walls, and replacing the roof with cedar shingles. Pictured here are the rocks being used as filler underneath the lathe strips.
BRACKETTVILLE - A nonprofit organization that is restoring Brackettville’s Montalvo House is celebrating its 10th year, thanks to the efforts of local residents who have a passion for history.
Montalvo House was built in 1887 on land at what are now Ann and Thomas streets, by Yldefonso and Guadalupe Reschman Montalvo. Yldefonso was a bookkeeper for a Brackettville general store and worked in the paymaster department at Fort Clark.
