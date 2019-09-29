The widespread use of vaping devices, changes in state and federal law, and a growing number of reports of people suffering serious injuries or death after becoming frequent users of these smokeless gadgets, have created serious concerns, and led at least four states banning the use of e-cigarettes.
Although hospital officials don’t have any report of lung-related illnesses caused by vaping locally, some individuals in Del Rio have reported family members being treated for serious lung conditions in San Antonio.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center Public Information Officer Angela Prather verified there are no confirmed cases related to vaping at the hospital.
Nationwide, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sept. 17, an estimated 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products were reported by 38 states and one U.S. territory.
Texas reported at least one confirmed or probable case. Out of the 530 cases, the center obtained complete data for 373 cases.
Seventy-two percent of the cases are male and 67 percent of the cases are people between 18 to 34 years old. Sixteen percent of the same cases are of people under 18 years of age and 17 percent of people aged 35 or over.
Based on initial data, the center verified most patients reported having a history of using e-cigarette products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), many patients reported using THC and nicotine, and some patients reported using e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.
There is no consistent e-cigarette or vaping product, substance or additive that has been identified in all cases, nor any one product or substance conclusively linked to lung diseases in patients, according to the center.
User testimonies
E-cigarette users find in vaping a form of relaxation, which helps them keep up with their daily routine. Stephen Marshall, a 29-year-old mechanic in Del Rio, switched to vaping after smoking cigarettes for almost 10 years and having his two sons.
Marshall said vaping improved his health and financial status. He considers his job a high stress level position, and vaping allows him to be calm and collected for work.
Nina Marvaine, 73, switched to vaping after having double lung infection and losing her husband within the same year. She smoked for 50 years. Marvaine said her doctors have seen an improvement in her health after vaping.
Some factors that are drawing attention to the vape industry are the lung injuries possibly caused by an e-device that has a burned atomizer and the cigarette industry losing sales on nicotine patches, Marvaine said.
Rick Martinez, owner of Del Rio Vapor and CBD oil shops, said the vaping industry has been stigmatized, and a potential ban on e-cigarettes will affect the methods in which people obtain their items.Banning vaping will not stop people from obtaining e-cigarettes, CBD and THC, according to Martinez. “You tell someone ‘no’ and what are they going to do? They’re going to get more of it,” Martinez said.
A black market for vape products will continue to rise if bans, such as the four-month ban enacted by the state of Massachusetts, take place across the country, Martinez and both of the users coincide.
Martinez said there was a sense of urgency in the vape industry when U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media and stated all vaping should be banned.
On Sept. 1, the state of Texas raised the legal age for smoking from 18 to 21. Martinez is complying with state and federal legislature and FDA regulation to insure his stores are up to code and prepared for any future legislation on vaping, he said.
“It cost money, but I removed all the flavors that are no longer being sold in California. This was to insure my store is compliant,” Martinez said.
An addictive substance
The use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults, as nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues developing until the mid-20s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Texas Department State Health Services also states the use of e-cigarettes and nicotine in youth harms the adolescent brain development and can be a gateway to using other substances.
Reports of youth and young adults experiencing seizures after vaping, is another associated danger with e-cigarettes, according to the department. Seizures or convulsions are potential side effects of nicotine poisoning.
Next week
Students and vaping, legal implications
