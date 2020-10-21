National Take Back Initiative

Due to early election voting taking place at the Del Rio Civic Center, the unwanted prescription drug National Take Back Initiative, scheduled for Saturday, will be moved to the Del Rio Police Department, a spokesman for the event said Wednesday.

The initiative will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

