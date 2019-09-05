Young Val Verde County actors between the ages of five and 18 years of age are asked to audition for parts in “The Amazing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe,” the annual Missoula Children’s Theatre production.
“For more than two decades, the Missoula Children’s Theatre, whose home base is in Missoula, Mont., has been coming to Del Rio. The Missoula Children’s Theatre organization sends crews all over the country bringing workshops and theater productions to communities,” said Nicki Carr, Del Rio Council for the Arts community outreach director.
Boys and girls between the ages of five and 18 years old who would like to perform in “Robinson Crusoe” are asked to be at auditions for the production. Auditions for roles in the production will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Carr said children auditioning for parts in the production should arrive at 4:20 p.m. and plan to stay for two hours.
Auditions and rehearsals will be held at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, 746 S. Main St.
“Generally, they select about 60 children and start rehearsing right away. Some of the selected cast members will be asked to stay for rehearsal immediately following the audition,” Carr said.
Rehearsals will be held every night following the auditions, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and ending about 8:45 p.m., Carr said.
“During that time, the Missoula Children’s Theatre crew will teach our young actors how to do the entire play. It’s absolutely phenomenal to see what these kids can do in such a short time,” Carr said.
The “Robinson Crusoe” production is a light-hearted reimagining of Daniel Defoe’s classic tale of a shipwrecked sailor’s adventures.
According to the Missoula Children’s Theatre web site, “We arrive on Robinson’s island years after he and his sole companion, a goat named Wilson, are shipwrecked. We find that the island has turned into a tourist destination centered around a lovable singing leopard, a tribe of natives known for their colorful coifs, Friday’s Seaside Resort and, of course, the legend of Robinson Crusoe.
“In flashback, his story comes to life beginning with the shipwreck, which marooned he and Wilson on the island. The entire population of the island, including a herd of goats, an all-animal band, Friday and his family and the inevitable hula-dancing chameleons, discover that our differences need not stand in the way of our friendships,” the production description reads.
Performances of “Robinson Crusoe” will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Paul Poag Theatre. The first performance will be at 3 p.m., and the second performance will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Del Rio Council for the Arts Firehouse Gallery, 120 E. Garfield Ave., and at the Paul Poag Theatre. The theater doors will open 30 minutes before the curtain goes up.
Tickets are $5 per person, with free admission for children 5 and younger.
For more information, contact the Del Rio Council for the Arts at 830-775-0888.
