ACUÑA, México - El Diputado Emilio de Hoyos Montemayor, Presidente de la Junta de Gobierno del Congreso del Estado, solicitó en tribuna a los titulares de las Secretarías de Finanzas y de Salud del Gobierno del Estado a que presenten una propuesta de apoyo integral a los familiares del personal de salud que han perdido la vida a causa del COVID-19.
“Las personas del sector salud que han perdido la vida, además pusieron en riesgo la vida de sus familiares. Muchos de ellos tuvieron que sacrificar presencia física y afectuosa con sus seres queridos”, dijo el diputado en memoria de médicos, enfermeras, personal de limpieza y administrativo.
Presentó un punto de acuerdo donde manifestó que la heroicidad del personal de salud no puede quedar en el mero aplauso y reconocimiento, ya que familias de estas personas perdieron, ante todo, a su padre o a su madre, esposo o esposa y en muchos casos, ellos representaban el sustento de la familia.
“Por ello debemos cuando menos cuestionar a los empleadores de nuestros héroes, sobre los beneficios laborales para sus familiares, si es que estos existen y en qué consisten”.
“No podemos ni debemos caer en el juego perverso de las facultades, que si son del Seguro Social, del ISSSTE, del INSABI. No, amigos, esta guerra no distingue ni clases sociales o niveles de gobierno. Nuestra respuesta tampoco debe de distinguirlas”, puntualizó De Hoyos.
En ese contexto, exhortó a los titulares de las Secretarías de Finanzas y de Salud del Gobierno del Estado a que informen cuántos miembros del personal de salud han perdido la vida a causa de COVID-19 en Coahuila, las dependencias en las que laboraban, el número de dependientes económicos que dejan y los beneficios o derechos económicos que tienen estos familiares.
Lawmaker: State must support families of healthcare workers dying of COVID
ACUÑA, Mexico - Rep. Emilio de Hoyos Montemayor, president of the State Congress Governing Board, asked the heads of the Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry to present a comprehensive proposal to support the families of health care workers who died of COVID-19.
“People in the health sector who have lost their lives also put the lives of their families at risk. Many of them had to sacrifice family time," the lawmaker said honoring doctors, nurses, cleaning and administrative staff.
De Hoyos presented a resolution honoring the heroism of the health care personnel and said their effort deserves more than mere applause and recognition, since families of these people lost their father or mother, husband or wife and in many cases, they represented the head of the household.
“For this very reason we must at least question the employers of our heroes, about the employment benefits for their families, if they exist and what they consist of."
“We cannot and should not fall into the perverse game of jurisdiction, questioning if they were Social Security employees, ISSSTE, or INSABI. No, friends, this war does not distinguish between social classes or government levels. Our answer should not distinguish them either,” De Hoyos said.
In this context, he urged the Finance Ministry and Health Ministry to report how many health care personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Coahuila, the health systems they worked for, the number of dependents left and the benefits these relatives have.
