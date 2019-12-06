Today’s the last chance to recognize your loved one by featuring them as part of the 2019 Countdown to Christmas, the annual Del Rio News-Herald holiday special, and to win one of the studioquality photo packages.
The News-Herald is still accepting names of children ages 1-8 for the 12 days of Christmas countdown, last chance is today until 5 p.m.
All you need to do is fill out the entry form printed in one of our editions and bring it to our office at 2205 North Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas, before deadline.
For more information call at (830) 775 1551.
