A local young adult recently celebrated her birthday amongst close family with a warm smile and happy attitude, despite her physical limitations.
Andrea Valdez celebrated her 21st birthday on April 23 with her sisters and parents. What makes Valdez’s birthday even more special is that she takes each day with joy despite her cerebral palsy.
Valdez’s mother, Rosalva Valdez explained her daughter had an accident at a young age that left her at the brink of death and by the time medics were able to help her, Valdez suffered irreparable brain damage that led to her current condition.
Valdez’s mother said her other daughters Giselle Valdez and Viviane Lomas help make each day for Valdez special.
Giselle and Viviane always put their sister first and the amount of love and care they have for her is displayed in the relationship they have, according to Rosalva.
This year Giselle and Viviane sought out help from the community by making Valdez’s 21st birthday a special moment on social media, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large social gatherings.
“I would like to share her to the community because she’s the most heartwarming person ever and deserves everything she can get,” Giselle said. Many Del Rioans sent online comments of well wishes and happy birthdays to the birthday girl.
This year the family celebrated with custom made shirts, photos and a tiara for the birthday girl, along with cake, balloons and homemade dinner cooked by Valdez’s mom.
Valdez’s condition hinders her capability to speak and walk, Rosalva said and added if Valdez was able to state her birthday wish, it would be to get the chance to travel.
Similar to other people Valdez’s age, Rosalva believes her daughter would want to travel and see the world for what it is.
Yet, Valdez’s condition has not stopped her from bringing joy to those around her. Rosalva added her daughter is always smiling and it brings joy to their family.
In return, her family reciprocates that joy with plenty of love and attention.
Valdez is a great listener and enjoys when others talk, read or play with her, according to Rosalva.
“Although she can’t speak, she can recognize voices,” Rosalva said.
Valdez recognizes when a person’s tone in voice is positive or negative, and that will determine whether she opens up to the person, according to Rosalva.
Just like any other person Valdez also enjoys listening to music and she lights up whenever the Kumbia Kings are playing. Rosalva added her daughter also lights up when she listens to Christian music.
Similar to others with weak immune systems, Valdez is inside her home celebrating the special moment along with her family. “Everything we do, we do as a family,” Rosalva said.
No matter the current circumstance, it does not prevent Valdez from putting on a smile and sparking happiness in others.
