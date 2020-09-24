Public Education Information Management System Data Quality and Compliance and Accountability Director Michele Smith presents an example of a parent’s home screen on the Skyward portal, with a message reminding parents to fill out the yearly school forms.
Screenshots of meeting
Yearly school forms are now available online for parents to fill out, and viewers saw an example of the 2021 student and family verification tab and forms during a regular board meeting on Monday.
Barely more than half of parents with students in San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District have filled out back to school forms, according to a school district official.
Public Education Information Management System Data Quality and Compliance and Accountability Director Michele Smith stated 56 percent of parents have filled out the yearly back to school forms as of Monday afternoon, during a regular board meeting on Monday.
