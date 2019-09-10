The mussel-detecting dog program has returned to Amistad National Recreation Area. The program is another line of defense against the introduction of zebra mussels, an invasive species, to the lake.
National park rangers will work with a detection canine and handler from Sept. 7 to Oct. 12. This time the rangers will be working with Mussel Dogs, a California-based organization that trains rescue dogs to detect zebra mussels, according to Amistad National Recreation Area Biological Technician Joanny Guindin Robles.
“The dogs are trained with an ongoing game of hide and seek. The dogs are trained over a 6-8 week period to recognize the odors and pattern on boats,” Robles said.
The dogs are then teamed with a handler and a certification is conducted by an independent agency annually. Robles said detection canines can dramatically decrease the time it takes to search boats for the presence of quagga and zebra mussels.
Canines can complete an inspection in a fraction of the time that human inspectors take, and have a higher detection rate, according to Robles.
Robles said the Amistad National Recreation Area started the zebra and quagga mussel prevention program in 2014.
“At that time we concentrated our efforts on monitoring and education. A year later we incorporated boat inspection into the program; with this strategy we ensure that there is no standing water (with possible larvae) in the boats,” Robles said.
The national park informs and educates the public about the threats posed by the invasive species.
“These mussels are originally from the Balkans, Poland and the former Soviet Union,” Robles said. Zebra mussels are firmly established in Europe and have invaded much of the United States.
Zebra mussels were first accidentally introduced into the Great Lakes sometime in the late 1980s. The first zebra mussel in Texas waters was confirmed in Lake Texoma in 2009.
“Zebra mussels have spread from the Red River basin to the Trinity and, most recently, the Brazos River basin,” Robles said.
Robles said if these invasive species are accidentally introduced into Lake Amistad, they could rapidly spread to potentially coat every available surface, clog pipelines, damage machinery, harm fishery resources, change the reservoir ecosystem and foul the water with their waste.
These mussels are filter feeders, the removal of significant amounts of phytoplankton from the water can cause a shift in native species and disrupt the ecological balance of a lake, according to Robles.
“Zebra and quagga mussels reproduce quickly and in large numbers. Once established, they are virtually impossible to eliminate,” Robles said.
Currently there are 17 lakes in the state of Texas that are classified as fully infested with zebra mussels, meaning the water body has an established and reproducing population of the invasive species: Austin, Belton, Bridgeport, Canyon, Dean Gilbert (a 45-acre community fishing lake in Sherman), Eagle Mountain, Lady Bird, Lewisville, Livingston, Lyndon B. Johnson, Pflugerville, Randell, Ray Robert, Stillhouse Hollow, Texoma and Travis.
