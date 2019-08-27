Robert Evans Jr., 26, the suspect in a murder investigation who is also facing federal charges for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals, U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White ruled Monday.
Evans’ preliminary examination/detention hearing was held at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Courtroom 2, where prosecutor Sarah Ella Spears and defense attorney Sylvia Ann Cavazos had an opportunity to cross-examine the Homeland Security Investigations agent leading Evans’ case.
While Cavazos’ petition to release Evans on bond was denied, new details of the investigation were revealed during the hearing.
Questioned by the prosecutor, investigator Matthew McCormack said surveillance video from the convenience store where Amanda Riojas, 27, was shot in the face on April 26, showed a man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and leaving the truck to go into the convenience store located at the intersection of East Garza and Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard.
About 10 seconds after the driver got out of the truck, the video shows Riojas’ head being pulled back, and then Evans is seen kicking the rear window and crawling out of the truck because the child safety locks were engaged, McCormack said.
Riojas would later be taken to the emergency room by the driver of the truck, where she’d be pronounced dead, court records show.
When Evans was found, on April 27, he was fishing in the San Felipe Creek, near the Sonic restaurant, McCormack said during the hearing.
Upon being found by law enforcement officers, including Del Rio Police Departmentand Homeland Security Investigations, Evans explained what happened and walked the officers to the other side of the creek to find his gun, McCormack said.
McCormack explained the gun was a Glock 27 chambered in .40 Smith and Wesson, which had been stolen along with other firearms from a Border Patrol agent, and that Evans admitted to purchasing it for $375 knowing it was a stolen firearm.
The gun was retrieved from the creek by Border Patrol BORSTAR special response team agents on April 28, court documents state.
McCormack said the stolen weapons’ case was currently under investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigator also said he knew Riojas because she was under investigation in a narcotics case.
Defense attorney Cavazos raised questions pertaining the character of the victim and the surveillance video.
Cavazos asked McCormack during the cross examination if Evans is seen in the video shooting Riojas, and if it was possible to determine whether Riojas had a gun at the time. McCormack said the video only shows Riojas’ head being pulled back from behind inside the truck, and that it is not possible to determine whether she was armed or not.
Riojas was in the front passenger seat while Evans was in the seat behind her, court documents state.
The defense attorney also inquired McCormack whether Evans had admitted to murdering Riojas or to shooting her. McCormack replied Evans had said he did not mean to kill her.
The prosecutor went back to petition Judge White to deny bond, since Evans’ lengthy rap sheet, which includes two convictions for burglaries and one for aggravated robbery, make him a threat to the community and a flight risk.
Evans was arrested on April 27, he was charged with the murder of Riojas under state charges and bonded out of jail on July 31. Following his release Evans faced new charges. He was arrested under tampering with evidence charges for leaving the scene and throwing the gun in the creek, state prosecutors say.
Evans posted bail on the tampering charges that same day, and was again apprehended on Aug. 8 under federal charges stemming from his possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, the probable cause affidavit shows.
Judge White asked McCormack why the federal charges were filed until August since Evans had been arrested in April. McCormack said there were several firearms involved and that the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the case.
Evans’ defense attorney petitioned Judge White to set a reasonable bond stating he had been very cooperative with local and federal law enforcement officers and that if he had shot Riojas they were not sure if it was because he was feeling threatened or if he shot her accidentally.
The prosecutor went back to state Evans poses a risk to others in the community, and said when he was arrested at the probation office, he had a small amount of marijuana on him, hidden in his sock, and tested positive for marijuana.
Judge White agreed with the prosecutor and said Evans may pose a risk to the community, and ordered him back to custody of the U.S. Marshals.
