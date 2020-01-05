Did you know you can actually see a copy of the 2020 census form online right now? Just go to https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial-census/technical-documentation/questionnaires/2020.html to see the form for yourself.
I am aware that some folks have been concerned about the questions the 2020 census will be asking. However, my concerns about the questions may be for different reasons than most. I want my great-grandchildren to find me and learn something about me when they decide to research their genealogy.
So what will my great-grandchildren be able to learn about me 72 years from now in 2092 when the information from the 2020 census becomes public? Well, they will only know that I was the second person in a two-person household – a 66-year-old non-Hispanic white woman of mixed western European origin born 5 October 1953 named Wilma Braudaway who was the opposite-sex wife of a man named Douglas Braudaway living in an owned home without a mortgage. That’s all. Oh, wait. They may also know our phone number.
The 2020 census is improved over the 2010 census for genealogists in one way. At least we will be able to tell how everyone in the household is related to each other. That was a critical element left out in the 2010 census. Past census years showed us how folks in a household were related to each other plus where they came from, where their parents came from, when immigrants arrived in the US and when they became naturalized citizens and how long they had been in the US, what folks did for a living or how they spent their day, whether they were deaf, blind, or insane, if they were married or born within the year, if they could read and write and if they spoke English.
Of course, not every census asked for all of the above information. The first census in 1790 only wanted to know the name of the head of household, how many free white males over and under 16 in the house, how many free white females, how many other free persons, and how many slaves. Every person in the household was not named individually until the 1850 census.
The mother lode census years for the above information were 1870-1930 – especially 1920, 1930, and 1940. What a godsend for genealogists.
The most recent census made public was the 1940 in 2012.
Now we’re looking forward to the 1950 becoming available in just two more years in 2022. Unfortunately, that will still be too early to find me listed, but that thought leads me to:
Life Story Question #2 – Of all your grandparents, which show up in the 1940 census? Find out by going to familysearch.org and searching for them. Write something about what you find out.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
