U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt, seizing three vehicles and arresting a total of 14, including six suspected human smugglers recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“These criminal organizations are concerned only with the substantial profits they stand to gain, and won’t hesitate to utilize methods that imperil the lives of those they smuggle,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents, through superior communication and superb teamwork, were able to stop this multi-layered attempt to smuggle illegal aliens into our country.”
On Oct. 24, at 9 a.m. agents responded to a 911 call indicating that a vehicle had picked up several suspected illegal aliens on a remote roadway near Brackettville. Agents located the vehicle, a white 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck, and began to follow it.
The driver sped away and later drove off of the road, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot along with several other individuals. The driver, a 34-year-old man, a U.S. citizen from Austin, and six illegal aliens were apprehended a short time later.
Agents also discovered a seventh man concealed in the truck’s tool box, which was locked from the outside, preventing any possible escape.
Agents soon thereafter stopped another vehicle, a black 2015 Jeep Patriot, in the vicinity. The driver, a 20-year old woman, U.S. citizen from Georgetown, and passenger, a 20-year-old man, U.S. citizen from Austin, were identified as suspected lookouts for the smuggling load.
Activity related to this smuggling attempt continued into the evening, when a third vehicle, a white 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup, was stopped. Its driver and front seat passenger, 19- and 27-year-old U.S. citizens from the San Marcos area, were arrested after agents discovered two illegal aliens concealed on the floor of the rear passenger compartment.
These arrests were linked to the smuggling case initiated earlier in the day, after one of the illegal aliens was identified as the foot-guide.
The case was been turned over to HSI for federal prosecution. The smuggled illegal aliens, all adult males from Mexico, will be processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
The three vehicles used in this smuggling attempt were seized in accordance with Del Rio Sector Asset Forfeiture guidelines.
