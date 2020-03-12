Warning signs of any health issue can be easily missed. An educational program will teach Del Rioans more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias on March 28.
The educational program, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” is open to the public and will take place at the Texas Community Bank Community Room located on 401 Pecan St. from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 28.
The program is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas chapter.
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, and is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life, according to the association.
Attendees will learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis, the diagnostic process and resources from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Del Rioans can use the information and watch out for those signs within themselves or in others, according to the program.
The greatest risk factor is increasing age and majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older. But Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of old age, approximately 200,000 people in America, under the age of 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Del Rioans can RSVP at (830) 774 7591 or online at communityresourcefinder.org under the Alzheimer’s Association programs and events tab.
