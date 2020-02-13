Updates:
City election deadline
The deadline to file for a place on the city election ballot is 5 p.m. Friday. City Secretary Mari Acosta said Thursday she has received seven applications for the three open places on the ballot. The incumbent At-Large, Place A, representative, Diana Bejarano Salgado, has filed for re-election. Retired police officer Steven T. Webb also has filed for the seat.
J.P. Sanchez, a general contractor; Josue Vela, who works in law enforcement; and Mario Bosquez, who works in contracted security, have all filed for the At-Large, Place B, seat.
Acosta said Miguel Angel Calderon, a business owner; and Ramiro Guzman, a field logistics director; have both filed for the District III seat.
Robotics volunteers
Del Rio High School robotics team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4KidZ, invite the public to attend the upcoming robotics competition on Mar. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers are still needed and Del Rioans can sign up online at team4063.com
Red, White and Blue 5K
The Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K takes places Saturday, Feb. 15, at Gorzugis. Registration still available at Amistad Bank and the Del Rio News-Herald, and will take place on site from 1-2 p.m.
School board election
Filing for candidacy for the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District School Board election ends on Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. Candidates can file for Place ll, Place Vl and Place Vll.
Border Bass Battle
Registration for the Fourth Annual Border Bass Battle is ongoing. This annual bass fishing tournament, presented by the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, features an hourly weigh-in and prizes to the top three weights each hour. There are also prizes for biggest largemouth and biggest smallmouth and top youth division angler. Register online at drchamber.com, through Facebook.com/BorderBassBattle or call (830) 775 3551.
