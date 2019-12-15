ACUÑA, México – Con el objetivo de crear conciencia en la ciudadanía sobre la violencia que se ejerce contra las mujeres y las niñas, la Secretaría de Gobierno, a través del Instituto Coahuilense de las Mujeres, celebró el martes 16 días de activismo en conmemoración al Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres.
La titular del instituto, Katy Salinas Pérez, explicó que los 16 días de activismo contra la violencia de género es una campaña internacional anual que empieza el 25 de noviembre, el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer, y sigue hasta el 10 de diciembre, el Día de los Derechos Humanos.
Se trata de realizar acciones de prevención y concientización para que de manera conjunta, sociedad y gobierno, trabajen por el bienestar de las mujeres y las niñas, indicó.
Agregó que en Coahuila se trabaja bajo la política de cero tolerancia en la violencia contra mujeres y niñas impulsada por el gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, por lo que se llevan a cabo distintas actividades alusivas al Día Naranja.
Dichas actividades van desde plasmar las huellas de las manos con pintura naranja en lienzos de tela, pláticas sobre temas como igualdad de género, violencia de género, violencia en el noviazgo y sexualidad responsable, derechos de las mujeres, acoso y hostigamiento sexual, hasta actividades como caminatas al aire libre, cine debate, zumbatón, etc.
Women advocate to end gender violence
ACUÑA, Mexico – Because raising public awareness on violence against women and girls is a top priority, the Coahuila Ministry of State, through the Instituto Coahuilense de las Mujeres (state office for the women), celebrated Tuesday 16 days of the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Executive Director Katy Salinas Pérez said the 16 days of activism against gender violence is an annual international campaign which starts on Nov. 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – and continues until the Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.
It is about raising awareness on prevention, for society and government to work together for the well-being of women and girls, she said.
She said Coahuila is working under a zero tolerance in violence against women and girls, a policy directed by Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís. The observance of these 16 days included several activities starting on Nov. 25 also known as Orange Day.
Activities range from orange handprints on cloth canvases, seminars on topics such as gender equality, gender violence, dating violence and responsible sexuality, women’s rights, harassment and sexual harassment, to activities such as outdoor walks, debate cinema, zumbathon, etc.
