A local bar is scheduled to host an event bringing together the worlds of art and music near the start of 2020.
On Jan. 10-11, local artists will present their work along with Dizzle Arts and musical band, Space Monkey Mafia at an event hosted by The Bak Yard, 510 E. 1st St.
Del Rioans can look forward to these performances as a way to kick off the beginning of January and the new year.
The event will take place from 9 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., and will feature the band performing, art displays and live painting.
Dizzle Arts is the artwork of J.D. Hernandez, who is also known as DizZ. The artwork is influenced by a variety of art styles; while DizZ takes everyday situations, a touch of imagination and gives each subject a vibrant twist of color.
“My art is a mixture of several styles; I would say a mixture of cartoon, graffiti and tattoo influence are where my styles come from,” DizZ said.
There no specific piece that stands out to DizZ, rather it is the events he has been able to create at that stand out to him.
In 2011, DizZ was introduced to live painting and has not looked back, according to the artist. Through live painting, DizZ has collaborated with musicians such as Stephen Marley, Matisyahu, Wookiefoot, Satsang Footleg, Dead Larry and Space Monkey Mafia.
DizZ starts with a blank canvas for the live painting and once the music starts, it’s a matter of what direction he takes. “Sometimes I plan what I am going to make, ahead of time, with a sketch; or there are times when I just let the brush go and create its own (sketch),” DizZ said.
Once the music stops, DizZ puts the brush down and the painting is finished.
“It has definitely taken time to get this down, because I used to be a very slow painter before I started doing live paintings. But, like anything else, with practice you get better,” DizZ said.
Space Monkey Mafia originates from St. Paul, Minnesota and first came to fruition in 2016. The band’s music is known for “crafty horn arrangements, tight vocal harmonies and catchy songwriting.”
DizZ has been looking to return to Del Rio and host his own art event for a couple of years now. For two years, DizZ has been creating live paintings alongside Space Monkey Mafia, according to DizZ.
“The Space Monkey Mafia guys happen to be doing a tour of the southern states, so the stars just aligned to make this event come to life,” DizZ said.
The band’s musical genre is difficult to pin down, according to the band’s biography. Fans have used swing punk, reggae blues, intergalactic space rock, anti-capitalist brass punk and rock with horns, yet the band closely identifies with the ska genre, according to the band’s biography.
Band members consist of Joe Barron, Riley Jacobson, Blake Foster, Tim Kingstrom and Dante Leyva. In 2018, the band released its first album “Sorry for Your Time”, featuring 10 original songs written and produced by Foster and Jacobson.
The band followed up the album with the release of the EP “Captain Crook” this year.
