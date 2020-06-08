Members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission have given the owner of a property on the city’s west side 90 days to demolish two dilapidated buildings.
City Planner Janice Pokrant, who is currently serving as the city’s dangerous building official, made a presentation about the buildings to the building standards commission during its May 28 meeting.
Pokrant said this is the first time the commission has reviewed the property at 403 Ware St., located in the Chihuahua neighborhood on the southwest side of Del Rio.
“The (former) dangerous building official, Craig Cook, did visit this property, and he did find, as a result of his inspection, two structures, the main structure and a cottage,” she said, adding Cook found the structures met four of five criteria to qualify as dangerous buildings.
“The structures are therefore determined to be substandard,” Pokrant said, adding no work has been done at the property since the city’s notice was posted on the door of the main building on the grounds.
Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez asked Pokrant if the city has been able to make contact with the owner.
Pokrant said Del Rioan Alma Galindo was on the phone representing the property owner, identified by Val Verde County Appraisal District records as Guadalupe Esquivel de Perez. Galindo identified herself as the owner’s niece.
Galindo said her aunt has had recent medical issues and was unable to attend the meeting because she lives in Mexico.
“I have spoken to her about this matter, and she has agreed to have the building demolished. However, under the circumstances, she is requesting a little more time than the 30 days you all require,” Galindo told the commission.
Pokrant said the commission has in the past allowed extensions of 30, 50 and 90 days for property owners to bring their properties into compliance with city statutes or to have them demolished.
“If you all could do 90 days, that would be fantastic. That would be plenty of time for her to take care of it and be able to get up and around and oversee everything. She has kept up with all of the property taxes,” Galindo said, adding she could secure the property in the meantime to make sure no one is able to go inside.
Commissioner Tomas Robles said he would at least like to see the building boarded up and secured within 30 days.
Commissioner Hector Canales then made a motion to follow Robles’ recommendation that the building’s windows and doors be boarded up within 30 days and the building be demolished 60 days after that.
“Okay, that’s fine,” Galindo said.
Commissioner Jesus Salgado gave the second, and the commission voted unanimously to approve the motion.
