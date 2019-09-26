The inaugural March Down Memory Lane continues to garner the attention of Queen City Belles alumnae. Registration for the event ends in early October, while the last day to register and get a shirt is Friday.
The event will allow former Belles to participate in the homecoming parade with the current Queen City Belles. According to march organizer Claudia Lopez, an alumni association was launched in 2009, and a reunion was long overdue.
“I believe the excitement is excellent because it is truly an honor and pride to have been part of such an elite organization,” Lopez said. The march is the beginning of a new yearly tradition.According to Lopez, after the parade the alumnae will participate in ROSES, the famous entrance of the Queen City Belles.
The entrance takes place during the homecoming pep rally and bonfire. “Our hopes are to cover end zone to end zone,” Lopez said.
Registered participants will march in the parade. Lopez said participants that prefer to walk can do so during the homecoming parade.
Lopez said there will be many photo ops and a social is being finalized.
“Registration for the event is ongoing and the deadline is Oct. 1,” Lopez said. Shirt registration, on the other hand, has to be done by Sept. 27.
“The main thing is to secure shirts since they are a very nice keepsake designed by Xpress Embroidery,” Lopez said.
A final registration for shirts will take place on Sept. 27 at the Plaza del Sol Mall from 5-6 p.m. by JC Penney.
Final announcements will be announced early next week, according to Lopez. All announcements can be found on social media outlets for the Queen City Belles Booster.
Lopez said the event will continue every year for homecoming, so that alumni may prepare ahead of time.
As of Sept. 24, there were 32 alumnae registered for the event, with more applications pending. Currently, the alumnae range from the Class of 1976 to the Class of 2017.
Alumnae interested in participating can request a participation form from Lopez at claudia.lopez304@gmail.com or by contacting her at (830) 488 5886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.