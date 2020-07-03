The American Legion Post 595 Jesus M. Limones awarded its annual scholarships to the two top rated JROTC cadets from Del Rio High School for 2020.
Cassandra Payen was recognized and awarded the Military Excellence Award. Payen was the group commander for the scholastic year 2019-2020. She has been accepted to attend Texas State University and plans to major in nursing.
