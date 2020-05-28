San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District issued guidelines for the upcoming graduation ceremonies. Seniors can look forward to the upcoming celebration, while attendees are encouraged by the school district to abide by the guidelines.
The graduation ceremony is divided up into six separate ceremonies and will take place from June 4-6 at Walter Levermann Stadium, located at 100 Memorial Drive. Three ceremonies will take place in the morning and three will take place in the afternoon.
An email with detailed instructions was sent out to the graduates on Thursday.
Per the school district’s guidelines, each ceremony is limited to 100-seat occupancy, i.e. two guests per graduate. Seniors and their guests are urged by the school district to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony.
Seniors will be able to pick up guest tickets on June 1 at the Del Rio High School student parking lot between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Face coverings are encouraged, not required, for the ceremony and social distancing guidelines will be implemented throughout the ceremony.
Graduates must dress appropriately for the occasion, according to the school district.
Per the district’s guidelines, the following items are prohibited during the ceremony; high heels, spikes, steel-toed boots, flip flops or other shoes that may cause tripping on a grass or track field; shorts, t-shirts, rompers, jeans, tennis shoes, noise makers and or confetti poppers; beach balls or sports and recreational spheres of any kind; sunglass; food and drink; and banners and signs.
The school district’s ceremony was reviewed and approved by Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens and City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano.
“Our sincere appreciation is extended for their guidance and support,” the district said.
According to the school district, it is just as important to comply with ordinances established by the local government, just as it is to comply with guidelines established by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
In the event of inclement weather, all six ceremonies will be postponed to the following week for June 11-13. If the ceremonies are postponed, seniors and guests are urged to follow the same instructions, the school district said.
Graduation schedule
Location: Walter Levermann Stadium, 100 Memorial Drive
JUNE 4
9 a.m.
Class President
Del Rio High School Top 20
Early College High School Top 9
Graduates with accessibility and or handicapping needs
Graduates with last names Abrego – Cedillo
8 p.m.
Graduates with last name Chapa – Garcia, A.
JUNE 5
9 a.m.
Graduates with last name Garcia, B. – Lozano, C.
8 p.m.
Graduates with last name Lozano, N. – Quintero, A.
JUNE 6
9 a.m.
Graduates with last name Quiroz, A. – Torres, Al
8 p.m.
Graduates with last name Torres, Ar – Zuniga, D.
