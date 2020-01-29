January 29, 2020 Police Blotter
BURGLARY OF A BUILDING
Jourian Grant, 17, whose place of residence is not listed, was arrested on Jan. 3 at the Val Verde GEO correctional facility, 253 FM 2523, at 10:45 a.m. and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, police records state.
According to an incident report Grant was arrested in connection with a burglary at Los Betos restaurant, 1913 Veterans Blvd., occurring on Dec. 6.
Grant was initially arrested on Jan. 2 at 1:25 a.m. at the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police records state.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Jose Homero Ramirez, 28, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Victor Drive, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 1:15 a.m. at the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction, a Class B misdemeanor, and with having no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
RESISTING ARREST
John William Mayor, 50, a resident of the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 2:06 a.m. at the 100 block of South Nancy Street, and charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
David Vasquez, 58, a resident of the 100 block of South Nancy Street, was arrested on Dec. 25, at 12:38 p.m. at home, and charged with interfering with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, and with resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Jennifer Annette Reyes, 42, a resident of the 700 block of East 14th Street, was arrested on Jan. 1 at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Aaron Alejandro Vasquez, 21, a resident of the 300 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, on Dec. 27, at 3:40 a.m., at the 100 block of Alta Vista Drive, police records state.
FLEEING FROM POLICE OFFICER
Reginaldo Acosta, 47, who has his place of residence listed at the 200 block of West Viesca Street, was arrested on Jan. 17, at 8:05 p.m., at the intersection of Eduardo Street and Barrera Avenue, and charged with possession of marijuana and fleeing from a police officer, police records state.
An incident report states Acosta was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a green GMC pickup truck at the 1200 block of Taini Street.
The driver attempted to leave the scene and failed to stop at the intersection of Barrera and Eduardo, colliding with a dirt embankment at the 1700 block of Barrera Street.
Acosta was charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, and with fleeing from a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor.
EXPIRED LICENSE
Jose Cruz Guerrero, 23, a resident of the 200 block of Grissom Drive, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 12:43 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
Guerrero was arrested at the 1500 block of East U.S. Highway 90, after a traffic stop by a Del Rio Police Department officer, an incident report states.
