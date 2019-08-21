Aug. 21, 2019 Jail log
Aug. 8
Luis Enrique Sanchez
Warrant, possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; warrant, theft property greater than equal to$100 less than $750; warrant, evading arrest with motor vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 9
Ricardo Ramos, Jr.
Duty upon striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 10
Rolando Colunga
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Luis Garcia
Assault causes bodily injury family member
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mario Huerta
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 11
Rogelio Sanchez Brito
Warrant, DWI 3rd or more
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Alfredo Reyes
Assault on a public servant (peace officer); failure to identify fugitive from justice; warrant, theft of property greater than or equal to $50 less than $500; resisting arrest search or transport
Del Rio Police Department
Julian Rodriguez, Jr.
DWI 1st offense
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 12
Michael Martinez
Warrant, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
nAnthony Seballos
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1 gram less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Julian Mojica, Jr.
Failure to appear, warrant possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Darren Keith Conner
Warrant, criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Ricardo Villa-Mora
DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 13
Rogelio Ramirez
Warrant, Medicaid fraud greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Troy Ramirez
Warrant, Medicaid fraud greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 14
Roger Eugene Debinski
Warrant, violation of certain court orders of conditions of bond in a family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Jorge Riojas
Reckless driving; driving with license invalid with previous conviction
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Miguel Angel Vasquez
Assault with injury
Del Rio Police Department
