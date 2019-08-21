Aug. 21, 2019 Jail log

Aug. 8

Luis Enrique Sanchez

Warrant, possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; warrant, theft property greater than equal to$100 less than $750; warrant, evading arrest with motor vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 9

Ricardo Ramos, Jr.

Duty upon striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 10

Rolando Colunga

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Luis Garcia

Assault causes bodily injury family member

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mario Huerta

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 11

Rogelio Sanchez Brito

Warrant, DWI 3rd or more

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Alfredo Reyes

Assault on a public servant (peace officer); failure to identify fugitive from justice; warrant, theft of property greater than or equal to $50 less than $500; resisting arrest search or transport

Del Rio Police Department

Julian Rodriguez, Jr.

DWI 1st offense

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 12

Michael Martinez

Warrant, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

nAnthony Seballos

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1 gram less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Julian Mojica, Jr.

Failure to appear, warrant possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Darren Keith Conner

Warrant, criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Ricardo Villa-Mora

DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 13

Rogelio Ramirez

Warrant, Medicaid fraud greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Troy Ramirez

Warrant, Medicaid fraud greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 14

Roger Eugene Debinski

Warrant, violation of certain court orders of conditions of bond in a family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Jorge Riojas

Reckless driving; driving with license invalid with previous conviction

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Miguel Angel Vasquez

Assault with injury

Del Rio Police Department

