City of Del Rio council members approved hotel occupancy tax funds to the upcoming For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology competition, hosted by the Del Rio High School robotics team.
Council members took a unanimous vote and approved $10,000 in HOT funds for the upcoming robotics competition.
“We are grateful for the city’s continued investment in this robotics event. Beyond the financial impact this event has on our local businesses, the general interest in STEM in our community is immeasurable. We cannot wait to share our excitement in robotics with the rest of Del Rio,” Team 4063 Head Coach Lauren Cardenas said.
The request for funds was made as the FIRST organization estimates the competition will bring in 3,000 students, mentors, coaches, volunteers, parents and fans to Del Rio.
According to the organization’s presentation, hosting the competition saves the local robotics team up to $4,500 in travel expenses, while drawing in the general public and representatives of FIRST in Texas such as financial backers and sponsors.
Before approving the vote, councilman Jim DeReus mentioned the local robotics team 4063, also known as the Bunnies and TrikZr4Kidz, is still in need of volunteers.
“I don’t know what their status is, but this event is in 10 days and last knew they were still looking for volunteers,” DeReus said.
DeReus said the event is in a couple of days and Del Rioans can easily sign up online through the Bunnies’s website.
“Just google team 4063, the Bunnies will come up and you’ll be able to do that,” DeReus said.
The competition takes place March 7-8 and will be open to the public. Approximately 30 teams will come in on March 6 from around the state and from New Mexico.
The teams will compete at Del Rio High School’s Carl P. Guys Gymnasium, with a game field consisting of multiple requirements to score the most points. All teams will try their best to qualify for the district state championship in San Antonio at the Alamodome in April.
The Bunnies will demonstrate the skills and teamwork it is known for worldwide. The entire competition will also stream live on Twitch, for those unable to attend.
A link to the online stream will be available the days of competition. Del Rioans interested in volunteering can register online through team4063.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.