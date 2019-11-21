After an hourlong discussion and public hearing, the proposed defunding of local nonprofits was discarded by the Del Rio City Council Tuesday night, before a room filled with members of the community who attended the council meeting to support the nonprofits.
Discussion of agenda item 13, Section 1-B, pertaining the distribution of the hotel occupancy tax revenue, started when council members and the public heard the proposal posted in the agenda from Assistant City Manager Manuel Chavez, who explained three possible options.
All the options as presented would effectively defund eight nonprofit organizations in town.
The options presented by Chavez were, Option A: Slight increase in funds allocated to the Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce while transferring $53,000 to the HOT Fund Committee.
All other nonprofit organizations (Whitehead Memorial Museum, Shumla, Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum, Brown Plaza Association, Casa de la Cultura, and Del Rio Council for the Arts) would remain the same as the previous year.
Per Section E of the option, this would be a one-time allotment and there would be no funds available to any organization after that.
Option B, as presented by Chavez, would cut the funds to all nonprofit organizations by 50 percent, while transferring $324,634 to the HOT Tax Committee for the construction of a new conventions center.
The last option presented, Option C, would furthermore reduce the funds presented to the Conventions and Visitors Bureau and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce while cutting the funding to other nonprofits down to $0 and setting $426,809 aside for the construction of a new center.
Two individuals registered to speak in support of the nonprofits during the public comments section of the agenda item, with Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Blanca Larson asking council members to keep the Hotel Occupancy Tax funds flowing to these organizations.
Larson said Del Rio has lost a lot of the tourism that used to come here and to Acuña, due to safety concerns stemming from incidents occurring in other places of Mexico in the past.
Larson also said fishermen coming to fishing tournaments at Lake Amistad felt unsafe at some point due to the proximity of Mexico, and that cutting back in funding to these nonprofits who promote arts, historical and cultural events would affect the city even more.
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edward Allen Hanson, a former U.S. Air Force instructor pilot, spoke in support of Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum and said the museum is home to very unique items and pieces of history including the prominent U-2 spy plane program.
He reminded all in attendance that a former Laughlin Air Force Pilot, Lt. Col. Anthony Bevacqua, had just been inducted into the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame on Friday, and that stories such as Bevacqua’s and others are preserved by Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum.
City council members also participated in the discussion of the agenda item, with Councilmember At-Large Place B Rowland Garza opening the comments by stating the city should fix the current civic center, and develop a strategy before engaging in the construction of a new facility.
Councilmember At-Large Place A Diana Salgado followed, and said the city needs to have a plan pertaining what these nonprofits are planning on doing for the year. She also said a thorough inspection was needed at the civic center, because after mold issues were discovered the inspection was performed in the Kennedy Room only.
Salgado also said the city needs to put more money into historical places “so we can be proud of what we have.”
Councilmember District I Alfredo “Fred” Carranza said the hotel occupancy tax fund distribution should remain as it is, and “I wish that option (defunding) would have never been included.”
Councilmember At-Large Place C Raul Ojeda said the fund distribution should remain the same, and that the city should start putting money aside so a new civic center can be built in 15-20 years.
Mayor Bruno Lozano invited the members of the nonprofit organizations present to voice their concerns, and heard that most of the organizations have not received any funds from the city since August. They also requested for the funds to be presented in time on a regular basis.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski intervened, and explained that due to administrative issues some checks had been delayed during the summer. He said these organizations would be receiving a check with the funds allotted for the rest of the fiscal year.
Lozano attributed the inclusion of the defunding options to a clerical error, and made a motion to vote on Option A, but before the council voted on it he was reminded that this option would still defund the nonprofits after one year. Then the motion was amended to eliminate Section E, and all council members present unanimously voted to pass the motion.
All council members but District II Councilperson James De Reus and District III Councilperson Elizabeth “Liz” Elizalde de Calderon were present during the meeting.
