An Odessa man was recently arrested following a fight in a local bar, when he was found by police officers a few blocks away, the man left the bar on foot, but officers had his description and found him after a short search, police records show.
Jonathan Edward Salas, 29, was arrested on Feb. 28, at approximately 11:34 p.m., at the 500 block of East Seventh Street, and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, according to his arrest report.
Salas, according to the report, has his place of residence listed at the 300 block of West 81st Street, in Odessa, Texas.
On Feb. 28, at approximately 11:07 p.m. a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to Angels and Bulls, 505 East Seventh Street in reference to a fight in progress. The officer was advised by an employee that a man who had been involved in the fight had taken off on foot.
Shortly after, the officer located the man described by the employee, and further investigation led the officer to learn Salas had been asked to leave the place numerous times, the arrest report states.
Salas, according to the report, was asked to leave the place several times before he got into an altercation with another man, the report states.
Salas was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing.
