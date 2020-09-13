The cancellation of the 2020 San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb did not stop Del Rio firefighters from honoring the first responders fallen in the 2001 New York terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

The climb, named after the World Trade Center towers destroyed by the attacks, is held every year on Sept. 11 at San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas, but this year the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.