Firefighters Marco Polo Rodarte Jr. and Timothy Breckenridge prepare to climb the tower in full gear as part of their physical training. Every year firefighters pay tribute to the 343 firefighters that sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The cancellation of the 2020 San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb did not stop Del Rio firefighters from honoring the first responders fallen in the 2001 New York terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.
The climb, named after the World Trade Center towers destroyed by the attacks, is held every year on Sept. 11 at San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas, but this year the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
