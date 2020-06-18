Federal authorities in Austin arrested Michael George McQuarn, 51, for allegedly defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program of more than $2 million, federal prosecutors say.
In April Congress authorized over $600 billion in emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of those funds included forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities, mortgage payments, etc., through the Paycheck Protection Program.
A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning charges McQuarn with wire fraud and making false statements to the Small Business Administration. The complaint alleges that beginning in April, McQuarn implemented a scheme whereby he submitted fraudulent applications and supporting paperwork of two fictitious companies he created — Vantastic Voyages, LLC and Happy Days Movers, LLC — to secure SBA-backed PPP loans.
McQuarn, according to prosecutors, claimed the funds were for legitimate business purposes when, in fact, the money was used for his own personal use, including purchasing a 26’ Pavati Wake Boat and a Rolls Royce. The complaint further alleges that McQuarn fraudulently received in excess of $2 million in funds.
“The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help Americans struggling with financial hardship during the pandemic. Our office will be aggressive in targeting anyone who defrauds this critical program,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John F. Bash said.
The Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General, IRS-Criminal Investigations, FDIC-Office of the Inspector General, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Texas Attorney General are conducting this investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Devlin, Michael Galdo and Robert Almonte are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
Prosecutors encouraged anyone who believe they have been victims of a scam or attempted fraud involving stimulus payments related to COVID-19 fraud, to report it without leaving their home by contacting the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866 720 5721 or by email at disaster@leo.gov. If it is a cyber scam, they may also submit a complaint at www.ic3.gov
