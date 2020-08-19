The report of two vehicles chasing each other near the mall left one suspect in custody, facing charges of theft of property and discharging a firearm, police records state.
Tucker James Gatlin, 29, whose place or residence is listed at the 100 block of County Road 4610, Mount Pleasant, Texas, was arrested on Aug. 6, at 3:28 a.m., at the 2200 block of Veterans Boulevard, near Plaza del Sol Mall, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.