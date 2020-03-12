Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 alert, the Del Rio High School robotics team will not be participating in the Arizona North Regional robotics competition this weekend.
Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4Kidz, was scheduled to compete this weekend at the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology – FIRST – Arizona North Regional in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The Bunnies were ready to head out to Arizona on Tuesday, but Head Coach Lauren Cardenas said she found out Monday via email the competition was cancelled.
The team understands health comes first and it is adapting to the situation, Cardenas said.
Cardenas added many events across the nation have been cancelled or postponed recently; right now the team is waiting to see what FIRST will do.
“As of right now, close to 20% of teams are being affected by cancellations. Obviously, we are disappointed that we cannot participate in Flagstaff. The large event experience is extremely invaluable, and our team was looking forward to the extra days on the field to tune our robot and be competitive against some of the best teams in the nation,” Cardenas said.
The team was going to face 45 teams from the states of Arizona, Nevada and California, as well as a few teams from Mexico and Canada.
The team will now prepare for their competition in El Paso, scheduled for March 27-29.
“We have made a few changes to the robot and are excited to try them out in El Paso,” Cardenas said.
FIRST Arizona Regional Director Annalisa Regalado released a statement announcing the event was cancelled.
The cancellation of the competition came at the direction of Northern Arizona University, Regalado said.
According to Regalado, the event was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution, and with health and safety of our community in mind.”
“We recognize that teams have put an enormous amount of work into preparing for this event and we regret having to share such disappointing news,” Regalado said.
According to the statement, Regalado understands the teams are frustrated and have questions.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are all doing our best to make decisions that are in everyone’s best interest both on and off the field of play,” Regalado said.
At the time, the organization was still working on rescheduling the event. According to the organization’s webpage, the competition has now been postponed to June 1.
Coach Cardenas said the team has not received official word regarding the event’s new date.
