The City of Del Rio closed out 2019 with five temperature records and less rain water than normal.
The year ranked as the sixth warmest on record for a daily average temperature of 72.2 degrees Fahrenheit. The top five years for the same record are 2011, 2012, 2006, 2000 and 1998, Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
This past year also tied for fifth place for the warmest year on record by way of average daily high temperature, with a daily high temperature of 83.8 degrees Fahrenheit; 2019 tied with 1998 and 1999 for the daily high temperature record, Schreiber said.
The top four years for the daily high temperature are 2011, 2012, 2006 and 1956.
Last year also ranked 11th, along with 1994 and 1941, for the warmest average daily minimum temperature, with an average daily minimum temperature of 60.5 degrees Fahrenheit, Schreiber said.
The year proved to be a dry one, as the city of Del Rio received a total of 14.82 inches of rain overall. The amount of rain received last year was four inches less than normal, according to Schreiber.
“We only received 1.56 inches between July and December, which is the driest second-half of the year on record,” Schreiber said.
While the second half of 2019 was recorded as the driest on record, 2018’s July through December had the second wettest second-half of the year on record, according to Schreiber.
The second half of 2019 also recorded the warmest average daily temperature, of 76.3 degrees Fahrenheit, and the warmest average daily high temperature on record, of 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit, between July through December.
Looking at weather records of the past 10 years, many of the records broken were for heat, Schreiber said.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve noticed a trend towards warmer temperatures,” Schreiber said.
If temperatures continue to follow the similar trend, Del Rioans can expect warmer temperatures in 2020, according to Schreiber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.