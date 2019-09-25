The city and the county should do a better job of working together on projects that will benefit the regional economy, former Del Rio Economic Development Corporation Board President Frank Larson told former corporation colleagues Thursday.
Larson, who also serves as president of the Del Rio Area Development Foundation and economic development director for the Middle Rio Grande Development Council, made his remarks during Thursday’s meeting of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors.
Larson said he wanted to speak to the EDC board on “things to consider and act on in regard to retaining jobs, enhancing pay and creating new jobs.”
Larson said he believed the EDC board needed to support a proposed expansion of lanes at the Del Rio Port of Entry, the proposed reconstruction of Frontera Road and the county’s purchase of the former SE Ranch near Laughlin Air Force Base.
Larson began his presentation by talking about proposed lane expansion at the Del Rio Port of Entry.
“Del Rio Port of Entry Director Liliana Flores has been making presentations on the cargo/SENTRI lane expansion and the Donations Acceptance Program (DAP). This initiative has been created by Customs and Border Protection and the General Services Administration in an effort to partner with communities to get needed projects done.
“In our case, this program would expedite and enhance the flow of traffic at the port of entry. The first step that needs to be taken is for the city of Del Rio to identify and use its land adjacent to the port and fund construction of the roadway from the bottom of the international bridge to the port of entry property,” Larson said.
Larson said he believes the city’s economic development corporation should support these efforts.
“I believe the EDC should engage in this conversation and make its money available to assist all parties in getting this initiative done,” he said.
Larson said he believes when this project is completed, it will “increase traffic to and from Mexico, expedite crossing times to and from Mexico, increase bridge traffic to and from Mexico and support the continued growth of the maquilas in Mexico.”
“More importantly, it will increase the staging and support facilities in the Del Rio area. All this means more jobs and saving jobs,” Larson added.
The EDC should work with Val Verde County elected leaders to expedite the planned reconstruction of Frontera Road, he said.
“I believe the EDC should involve itself in a way to assist with the funding of this roadway. This roadway is the lifeline between the Del Rio Industrial Park and the maquilas in Mexico. It is in deplorable shape and needs to be rebuilt so continued growth can be accomplished for both Del Rio and Val Verde County,” he said.
Larson recommended the EDC allocate $450,000 to the county “over a period of time as needed by them to accomplish funding.”
“The Frontera Lane reconstruction will assist in doing everything that the EDC is designed to accomplish in keeping and growing well-paying jobs in the industrial and manufacturing base ... what is good for our industrial and manufacturing base is good for the city as well as the county,” he said.
Larson asked the EDC board members to drive on Frontera and look at the road for themselves.
“It is probably the very worst road in our area, and it carries all of the trucks into and out of our industrial park,” he said.
“This new road initiative, tied with the bridge initiative that the GSA and the port of entry put together can do nothing but enhance and grow business in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña and the surrounding area,” he added.
Larson also told the board he believes the EDC needs to assist the county with its plans to purchase 2,900 acres of land adjacent to Laughlin Air Force Base.
“The EDC, once again, because of the nature of saving and creating jobs, can find the criteria necessary to participate in the funding,” Larson added.
As the final point in his presentation, Larson addressed the issue of the economic development corporation helping fund efforts to support commercial air service at Del Rio International Airport.
“We initially had found a way – we thought – to put up $200,000 to support the extra dollars that go to supplements, making sure that American gets the cash flow they want to keep the airline flying,” Larson said.
Now, he said, “that $200,000 has been restricted” and the EDC has been told it can no longer use those monies for that purpose.
“Something that could help the city a great deal and American Airlines is, the EDC could go and put up money for additional advertising and marketing funds, and, for example, $100,000 could be dedicated to developing an area that has not been developed the way it needs to be,” Larson said.
He said he believes marketing efforts need to target Eagle Pass, Piedras Negras and Monclova, Coah., Mexico.
Larson also spoke about the reasons the economic development corporation was created in the first place.
“When the EDC was created, it was created specifically to create and gather funds to engage in protecting Del Rio’s industrial/marketing and job growth. There is nothing more important than the topics I am addressing to you, which are enhancing growth in our transportation needs through the port of entry initiative, the Frontera Road project and assisting with protecting Laughlin Air Force Base.
“With the EDC sitting on approximately $1 million and earning about $500,000 a year, these projects are certainly worthwhile for the dollars accrued and/or the dollars earned. It is not the job of the EDC to go out and create retail opportunities, like searching for an Academy or a Red Lobster. Those will come with protected and enhanced job opportunities based on what I’ve talked about,” Larson said.
“Del Rio is Val Verde County, Val Verde County is Del Rio. We are all one and the same. We’re all in the same boat,” Larson added.
He also reminded board members they were selected “to be business people that are not politically motivated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.